West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 17 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 18 was down from 21 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 2,555 people in hospital with Covid as of February 18.

West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 17 patients with Covid-19 in hospital. Picture David Jones/PA

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35 per cent in the last four weeks.