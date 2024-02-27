Tring Brewery announces annual partnership with Hector's House charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tring Brewery and Hector’s House, a Berkhamsted-based charity, are teaming up to reduce the stigma of talking about mental health in 2024.

The brewer will produce monthly special beers to raise awareness for Hector’s House, and plans to host unique fundraising events throughout the year.

Hector’s House was founded in 2016 to campaign in the name of Hector Stringer, a Tring local who sadly took his life aged 18. Based in Berkhamsted, just down the road from the brewery, Hector’s House aims to prevent suicide and reduce mental health stigma through education, awareness and support.

Hector's House are a mental-wellbeing charity based in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire

Each of the monthly beers will enjoy namesake and imagery inspired by tales from the home-counties, adorned with Hector’s House official logo. The vividly illustrated logo, a warm homestead surrounded by bold music symbols, commemorates Hector’s love of music and performing.

Alongside special beer releases, Tring Brewery will raise vital funds through their bi-annual members’ events, an exciting online raffle and other ventures yet to be revealed.

Keen to ‘hop’ into campaigning is Tring brewer and Hector’s House ambassador Sam, who explains why the partnership is more than surface-deep:

“Hector and I were best friends growing up and it was a huge shock when he took his own life in 2011. I have always tried to support Hector’s House where I can, from helping with their initial logo design, to using my role now at the brewery, to nominate them as our charity of choice for 2024.

Whitewater Gold is Tring Brewery's monthly special ale for February

All of the team at Tring Brewery are excited to assist Hector’s House where possible, our hope is to amplify the amazing work that they do for mental wellbeing in the local community.”

Robert Stringer, chairperson at Hector’s House comments:

“We are enormously proud to be supported by Tring Brewery for 2024. Not only are we close to them geographically, but also personally. Members of the team there grew up with Hector, have supported the charity since its inception, and the Stringer family since our loss. This is another way in which we can continue Hec's legacy, while providing support to our local community.”

Starting from February, Tring Brewery’s monthly ales will be available on draught from local pubs and their Dunsley Farm brewery shop. Details for Tring Brewery’s members’ nights, online raffle launch and other supplementary activities will be announced via the company’s social media and newsletter channels throughout the year.

Here’s to a year of beer, in the name of Hector’s House and mental wellbeing.