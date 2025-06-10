Top marks for programme helping newly qualified NHS staff

Preceptorship team receiving award

A programme designed to guide and support newly qualified NHS practitioners as they make the move from student to professional has received an ‘excellence’ award.

West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s multi-professional preceptorship programme is designed to aid Allied Health Professionals (AHPs), midwives and nurses to transition into practice by helping them build their confidence and embedding a culture of life-long learning.

The AHP preceptorship programme was recently named an ‘Area of Excellence’ by the Hertfordshire and West Essex Intergrated Care Board. This is the highest rating a preceptorship team can achieve.

Emma Smith, AHP Legacy Mentor Lead, and Davinia Rodgers, Clinical Learning Environment Lead, from the Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB, congratulated the team behind the programme by presenting them with an award for their excellent rating.

The Clinical Leads for Preceptorship at West Herts achieved this status by successfully implementing the national AHP Preceptorship Standards and Framework into their preceptorship programme whilst personalising it to staff needs.

In doing so, they provide newly qualified staff a structured period of learning which focuses on soft skills, individual learning plans, one-to-one support to help with any clinical or pastoral care needs, and career planning and progression.

Together, this support makes newly qualified staff members feel valued and ensures they have a positive and supportive experience during their first year as a healthcare professional within the Trust.

This transitional period can be particularly challenging, and the programme is specifically designed to offer guidance, support, and a smooth integration into their team.

Kalpna Nathwani, Clinical Preceptorship Lead, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this award, which acknowledges our dedication to fostering an effective and enriching preceptorship programme for our AHPs.”

The programme has already achieved a National Quality Mark accreditation for its nursing arm.