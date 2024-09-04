Too few women in Hertfordshire are taking advantage of the NHS cervical screenings, according to data

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Too few women in Hertfordshire are taking advantage of the NHS cervical screening programme, according to data presented to the county’s Health and Wellbeing Board.

Cervical screening is a test, offered to those aged 25 to 64, that checks the health of the cervix – helping to identify any abnormal changes before they can turn into cancer.

According to a report presented to the latest meeting of the Health and Wellbeing Board, in 2023 the ‘proportion of cancer screening coverage for females aged 25 to 49 years old’ in Hertfordshire was 71 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That proportion, according to the report, was higher than the 66 per cent rate recorded in England.

New findings were released at a health board meeting

But, it was, it said, “below the national acceptable standard of 80 per cent uptake”.

According to the report there is also HIV based “opportunistic” cervical screening.

And the county council is expected to explore further opportunities to increase the number of “opportunistic” cervical screenings taking place in Hertfordshire’s Specialist Sexual Health Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will, it was suggested, have a particular focus on women who are not registered with a GP.

“There are opportunities however to explore expanding the delivery of opportunistic cervical screening to ensure that higher risk women, who are not registered with a GP, have access to a cervical screening whilst receiving other sexual health support,” says the report.

“HCC are in discussion with NHSE regarding the contracting of this additional work.”

The screening data was included in a report on women’s health across the Hertfordshire and West Essex ICS.

The meeting of the Health and Wellbeing Board was held on Tuesday (3 September).