The Better Health Bus is on its way to the streets of Hertfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new mobile health bus will be heading to Hertfordshire this month, bringing free health checks, stop smoking support, and information and advice to local residents across the county to help them improve their health and wellbeing.

Hertfordshire County Council’s Better Health Bus will launch at the Brookfield shopping centre in Cheshunt on Wednesday 10 July, then travel to towns across the county throughout the month to showcase its services.

One of the best things we can do for our long-term health is stay active, so to celebrate the launch of the bus, Hertfordshire County Council is giving away a brand-new bike and helmet worth up to £700 to one lucky resident. Ten runners-up will each get a cycling shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire County Council’s Executive Member for Public Health, Morris Bright MBE, said: “We want to give everyone the opportunity to live a healthy and fulfilling life, but we know that significant health inequalities exist in Hertfordshire, especially in areas of high deprivation and in some specific communities who may not engage with health and wellbeing services.

A woman receiving advice outside the Better Health Bus

“As a result, many experience preventable illness and disease, putting their health and wellbeing at risk and placing avoidable pressure on our health and social care services.

“The Better Health Bus is our innovative response to this, enabling health professionals to reach out to the people who need our help the most in their own communities.

“We hope that by making services like health checks more easily available, we’ll be able to help people spot early signs of conditions like heart disease, kidney disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and dementia - and take action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the launch month, the Better Health Bus will continue visiting different locations every week to help residents live a healthier life.