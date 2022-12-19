A 10-year plan to tackle the root causes of ill health of residents in Hertfordshire and west Essex was agreed last week.

The board for the new Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Partnership agreed to the strategy, which has six priorities for action over the next decade including giving children the best start in life and improving mental health.

The partnership includes 28 member organisations that represent groups, district, borough and county councils, the patient voice organisation Healthwatch, the police, social care providers and NHS organisations.

The board met at County Hall on Thursday (December 15)

Through the strategy, they have pledged to take action to give every child the best start in life and improve our residents’ mental health and outcomes for those with learning disabilities and autism.

They are also supporting communities and places to be healthy and sustainable, helping residents to maintain healthy lifestyles and, enabling people to age well and supporting those living with dementia.

The strategy would also improve the support given to people living with life-long conditions, long-term health conditions, physical disabilities, and their families.

Cllr Richard Roberts, Leader of Hertfordshire County Council, Chair of Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Partnership, and Chair of Hertfordshire Health and Wellbeing Board said: “Caring for our residents’ wellbeing and supporting those who face the biggest challenges to living healthy, independent lives, is at the heart of everything we do in Hertfordshire and west Essex.

“This strategy sets out the ways in which we will work to ensure that everyone can live, work and play in healthy and safe communities, with the opportunities and support they need to thrive.”

The Rt. Hon. Paul Burstow, Chair of the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board said: “We have developed our 10-year strategy by listening to the views and experiences of residents and staff, looking at the information which shows where the needs are greatest, and focusing our attention where we believe we can make the biggest positive impact together.”

