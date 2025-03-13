Student Nursing Times Awards recognises local Trust as great place to learn

The Nursing Education Team at West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Outstanding learning experiences for student nurses at West Herts has been recognised in the 2025 Student Nursing Times Awards.

West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has been shortlisted for the ‘Student Placement of the Year: Hospital’ category for providing student nurses with the skills, support, and hands-on training needed to thrive in their careers.

The Trust stands out for its structured learning framework, offering safe, high-quality placements in 55 clinical areas, supported by the nurse education team, practice supervisors and practice assessors.

Student nurses benefit from a strong support network that includes simulation-based training sessions, forums, surgeries and shadowing opportunities.

Jo Prytherch, Lead Nurse for Workforce and Education, said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved. The nursing education team plays a vital role in ensuring quality placements, conducting regular clinical visits to support students, supervisors, and assessors. The Trust also invests in training staff as practice supervisors and assessors, reinforcing our culture of learning and professional development.”

Nikky Akanji, Student Nurse, said: "When I began my first placement, I lacked confidence but was eager to learn. I embraced every opportunity to build my skills, actively seeking guidance from the education team.

“Now, in my second placement, I’m proud of my growth. I’ve become more confident in taking observations, escalating concerns, and applying clinical judgment. The simulations have been invaluable, reinforcing my learning and shaping my practice.

Hands-on experience is essential in bridging the gap between theory and practice, and I’m excited to keep building on this momentum."

This award nomination reflects the Trust’s commitment to education, empowerment, and delivering the highest standards of patient care.