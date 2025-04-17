Snappier treatment for skin cancer thanks to joined up hospital services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A service which uses digital images to assess and diagnose lesions for skin cancer has successfully seen over 3,000 patients since the launch of the service in 2022.

The teledermatology service, which is a collaborative initiative between dermatology consultants and clinical photographers, allows suspected skin cancer patients to be seen faster and more efficiently, as patients can bypass the wait for a consultant appointment.

Once referred by a GP to the teledermatology service, a clinical photographer takes magnified pictures of the affected area on the patient using a dermoscopy device.

The skin lesion images are then examined by a consultant dermatologist who can email a diagnosis and management plan to the patient within 10 days.

Clinical photographers Julia Martin and Miles Maidment

Consultants can review patients’ lesions more rapidly via the pictures providing a more efficient diagnostic and triage service. The time saved from face-to-face appointments enables dermatologists to manage more cases and prioritise urgent issues, while also improving waiting times and the overall experience for patients.

Clinical photographers are even able to see some patients on the same day their GP refers them, with many patients commenting on how rapid the service is.

Dr Kapila Batta, Consultant Dermatologist, said: “Setting up this service with our medical photography colleagues has helped us to improve our skin cancer waiting time targets, which is great news for patients.”

Clinical photographer Julia Martin said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to use our photography skills to help patients receive faster treatment for skin cancer while also easing the workload for our colleagues in Dermatology.

Miles Maidment, another member of the clinical photography team, said: “People often ask what a clinical photographer does, and this is a great example of how we apply our specialised photography skills and patient-focused expertise.”

The clinical photography team is also extending its service to Hemel Hempstead Hospital, to help assess general dermatology cases.

West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust manages Watford General, Hemel Hempstead and St Albans City hospitals.