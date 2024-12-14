Our gut microbiome, home to trillions of beneficial bacteria, plays a critical role in immunity, inflammation control, and overall health. In preventing chronic diseases like arthritis and dementia, gut health is a cornerstone of modern nutritional science.

Now, scientists have broken new ground, completing the world’s first clinical trial demonstrating how dietary interventions and gut-friendly bacteria can slow prostate cancer progression. This landmark UK study, led by experts at Bedford and Addenbrooke’s Cambridge University Hospitals, was finished a year ahead of schedule and gained recognition at the prestigious ASCO Urology conference.

Although laboratory studies have already shown that manipulating gut bacteria can slow prostate cancer progression, until now clinical studies in men have been shortcoming.

Driven and helped by the enthusiasm from three cancer support groups, a major UK clinical study has just completed, a year ahead of schedule. Co-ordinated by a team of oncologists and nutritionist scientists from Bedford and Addenbrooke’s Cambridge University Hospitals the full results have been awarded a talk in the world’s largest and most prestigious Urology conference (ASCO) - a reflection of the importance of this new discovery.

Professor Stacey Kenfield, head of prostate research at the University of South California, who was part of the scientific committee said: “It was an amazing achievement that 220 men were successfully recruited in just seven months which highlights the careful design and boom in the interest in gut health.”

Professor Robert Newton, from Australia, a co-author, adds: “This is a significant milestone in nutritional research, showcasing the UK’s capacity to conduct internationally acclaimed scientific studies.”

This was the world’s first robust double-blind randomised clinical trial which utilised natural substances in healthy foods called phytochemicals in combination with probiotic bacteria to improve gut health in men with prostate cancer. Phytochemicals give plants their colour, taste and aroma and they act as natural prebiotics which helps support healthy gut bacterial growth. Phytochemicals also have properties which directly help fight cancer by dampening down excess inflammation and supporting anti-oxidative pathways which protect our DNA from by-products of energy production and toxic chemicals.

In the study, all men took a novel phytochemical rich supplement now known as Yourphyto. Half the men were then randomised to take to either a dummy pill (placebo) or a probiotic capsule specifically designed by the scientific committee, now commercially known as Yourgutplus+. This capsule contains five non-histamine inducing, lactose secreting lactobacillus bacterial strains, combined with a 1000iu of vitamin D and a prebiotic called inulin, made from chicory.

The aim of these supplement was to shift the profile of bacteria in the gut from an inflammatory to a healthy (friendly) profile. One of the reasons Yourgutplus+ was chosen for this study was that this formula was proven to be safe and beneficial in two previous Covid studies, from the same research group.

It is known that probiotic bacteria and dietary phytochemicals have a powerful synergy which helps gut integrity, reduces excess inflammation and boosts immune attack against cancer. These are the main drivers of cancer initiation and progression. Until now, the potential benefit of this combination has not been explored in humans.

The trial was led by the same team of doctors and nutritional scientists from Bedford and Addenbrooke’s Cambridge University Hospitals who conducted a similar study 13 years ago using an older polyphenol rich formula. This time, they linked up with prostate and gut health experts from Australia, California and London. The study recruited men with progressive prostate cancer who were given the opportunity to try these nutritional interventions before considering radical treatments such as surgery, radiotherapy or hormone therapies, which have significant risks and toxicities that impact quality of life.

None of the men in the study were taking hormone therapies and they had to stop their other supplements.

The new phytochemical-rich capsule utilised recent developments in food technology, safety and research. It still contains the same quantities of pomegranate, broccoli, green tea and turmeric, shown to be beneficial in the previous study, but it has been upgraded and fortified by the scientific committees. Traditionally, supplements either have extracts of plants or dried whole plants - uniquely, this new supplement has both. This has not only ensured a wide spectrum of synergistically acting natural elements from the whole plant, but significantly increases levels of the most active phytochemicals responsible for the health benefits. Cranberry and organic ginger, where also added to the new formula as recent independent research showed significant additional clinical benefits for men.

Cranberry also helps urinary urgency and ginger, helps with digestion and gut health. Ginger is also a known bioenhancer, meaning it promotes the absorption of healthy phytochemicals from other plants.

As this capsule was made for a national medical trial, the ethical committee insisted on a level of quality assurance unprecedented in supplement manufacturing. This included exclusion of contaminants such as heavy metals and pesticides as well as measurement and standardisation of the candidate phytochemical ensuring each batch maintains its effectiveness and safety.

The benefits for men have now been analysed by the independent auditors and statisticians The full official results will be announced to the World at ASCO Urology in January 2025.

Unlike previous studies, this data evaluates benefits not just for Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) reduction, but urinary symptoms and erectile function. What is also reassuring is that at the end of the study most men chose to continue these supplements, including those who had previously been taking the old supplement.

Men in the trial received these supplements free of charge. However, because they are classed as food supplements, not drugs, they cannot be prescribed by doctors despite this formal medical evaluation. All men were given a post-trial diet and lifestyle sheet with advice on how to improve gut health and phytochemical food intake. The manufacturers have also made them available via their websites, now the trial has completed.