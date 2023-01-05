An NHS boss has urged people to get protected against flu and Covid after cases rise across Hertfordshire and west Essex.

New data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that nationally, there were an average of 3,764 patients a day in hospital with flu in the last week of December which was more than seven times higher than in November, when there were 520 cases.

The spread of viruses this winter has led to 20% more NHS staff off with illness in December, than in November.

Pictured: Dr Jane Haplin

The number of NHS staff absences due to Covid has increased by almost 50% in a month, with 8,029 people off sick due to Covid in December, compared with 5,448 in November.

Now, Dr Jane Halpin, chief executive of the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board is encouraging people to protect themselves against the viruses and help the NHS.

Dr Haplin said: “Coming forward for your vaccinations is particularly important for those at higher risk and people who live with or care for them, to help avoid serious health complications.”

She added: “Vaccinations are available locally every day of the week, so don’t delay, get your jabs and protect yourself, your loved ones and essential NHS services.

Dr Haplin advised people who are unwell to stay home if they can, to wear face coverings and to avoid visiting anyone in hospital: “Flu, Covid and norovirus are all putting local health services under huge strain this January.”

Those eligible for a free flu vaccine (a nasal spray for children and an injection for adults) are:

anyone aged from 6 months to 50 years old in a clinical risk group

children aged 2 or 3 years old on 31 August 2022

all primary school-aged children

eligible children aged between 11 and 16

pregnant women

everyone aged 50 and over

those in long-stay residential care homes

carers / in receipt of carer’s allowance / or main carer of an older or disabled person

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline health and social care staff

