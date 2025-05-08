Prostate cancer diagnosis prompts pioneering scientist to take on 10k run for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A world-renowned clinical research scientist will take on the Great Manchester Run for Prostate Cancer UK following his own cancer diagnosis.

Professor Paul Chadwick leads on the adoption of Spectral AI’s DeepView AI® System in hospitals in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa which uses artificial intelligence to give clinicians a healing assessment on day-one of a burn wound injury to help them make the best decision about treatment for patients.

He is also a former CEO of the Royal College of Podiatry UK, his work on diabetic wound management has been published extensively and he is widely recognised as a key opinion leader in the world of wound care.

But it was his own experience of being diagnosed with prostate cancer that has prompted him to take on the 10k run at the Great Manchester Run on Sunday, May 18, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Professor Paul Chadwick taking part in a marathon last year

Professor Chadwick said: “I was training for the London Marathon last year when I had a routine medical and a routine PSA test, which checks the level of prostate specific antigen in your blood, and discovered I had early stage prostate cancer. I underwent treatment last year and I’m pleased to say it was successful.

“I decided to take on the 10k run because I want to get fit again following the end of my treatment. More importantly, though I want to raise awareness about the importance of getting tested for prostate cancer because I had no symptoms prior to my diagnosis

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the UK but the earlier it’s found, the easier it is to treat. It mainly affects men over 50 and the risk increases as you get older. If you’re Black or have a family history of prostate cancer you’re at a higher risk of getting prostate cancer from the age of 45.”

Professor Chadwick has so far raised more than £1,100 in sponsorship for Prostate Cancer UK’s efforts to invest in finding better treatments and tests that can spot fast-growing cancers early.

He said: “I’m finding the training for the 10k run harder than when I was getting ready for the London Marathon last year because I’ve lost a lot of fitness since then.

“I’m working my way through the Couch to 10k training programme which is helping.

“I feel nervous about the event because I think I’ll be slow and will find it a struggle, but I’m determined to do it for the charity.”

Professor Chadwick is being backed in his fundraiser by his colleagues at Spectral AI’s UK headquarters in Hertfordshire which is promoting his efforts on its website at https://www.spectral-ai.com/

To find out more about the work of Prostate Cancer UK, visit https://prostatecanceruk.org

Anyone who wants to help Professor Chadwick achieve his fundraising target for the charity can sponsor him at https://www.justgiving.com/page/thechadsandfriendsprostaterun?newPage=true