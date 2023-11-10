The new garden forms part of the council’s Housing Transformation and Improvement Project

A project to create a planet-themed garden has been launched by leaders and experts in Dacorum.

Dacorum Borough Council and Sunnyside Rural Trust, which has been growing the council’s bedding plants since 2012, are planning to transform land in Highfield into a biodiverse garden. Its planet theme will link in with road names in the area including Saturn Way, Jupiter Drive and Martian Avenue.

The council-owned site off Redbourn Road, will be turned into a circular garden with paths, seating, wildflower planting and seasonal perennial beds.

Cllr Dhyani at Highfield Community Garden. Image: Warren Cooper Photography

The scheme is part of the council’s Housing Transformation and Improvement Project. It is reviewing all its housing green spaces and looking to identify further sites to develop in the borough.

Housing portfolio-holder Cllr Simy Dhyani said: “Our aim is to create a wonderful amenity space for local residents to enjoy the creative and first of its kind planet-themed landscape in town. We are identifying further sites across the borough and look forward to creating more themed gardens across Dacorum. It was lovely to visit the area and do the first dig at the site before the work begins and I am looking forward to seeing it completed.”

Sunnyside Rural Trust CEO Keely Siddiqui Charlick added: “We are so grateful to the council for putting their faith in us to design and create the planet garden. To see our team beautifying our community and challenging the perception of what people with learning disabilities can do, is amazing. We hope the residents and wider community enjoy it for many years.”

Sunnyside supports young people and adults with learning disabilities to build their confidence, independence and find work. The charity and has three sites across Dacorum selling the plants and produce they make, vegetable boxes, barista coffee and homemade food from their cafes.

Digging in. Image: Warren Cooper Photography

On Wednesday November 29, the council is holding its first Housing Open Day from 3pm to 7pm at The Forum in Hemel Hempstead.