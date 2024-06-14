Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A world-famous screenwriter living in Hemel Hempstead is among the local residents honoured by the King in his Birthday Honours List.

Among the people celebrated in King Charles’s Birthday Honours List, is Scottish satirist, Armando Iannucci, who currently resides in Hemel Hempstead.

The 60-year-old, who created the razor-sharp political comedy series, The Thick of It, has been named a Commander of the British Empire. The Scotsman previously received an OBE from the Royal Household.

As well as creating political comedies, The Thick of It and Veep – which are still shared daily on social media – Iannucci also directed the critically-acclaimed feature length film, The Death of Stalin.

Armando Iannucci on a press tour in America in 2020 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

His latest royal accolade was given for services to film and television.

Dacorum Borough Council’s Conservative leader was also acknowledged by King Charles III.

Councillor Andrew Williams, who lives in Hemel Hempstead, has received an MBE for public service. Councillor Williams is currently campaigning for the Parliamentary seat in Hemel Hempstead at the upcoming General Election.

Councillor Williams was announced as the Conservative candidate for Hemel, after Jaymey McIvor withdrew for personal reasons last week.

A Government director based in Hertfordshire, Sarah Connolly has also been included in this year’s list. She currently works in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology investigating for security and online harms.

Previously, she worked as an independent consultant in the Middle East, and has held counter-terrorism roles within other Government departments. She has also received a CBE, for services to online safety.

Another Hertfordshire-based official has been rewarded for work in a leadership role within a public body. Paul Brinkworth from the Serious Fraud Office has been recognised for services to justice with an OBE.

An inspector with the City of London Police who lives in Hertfordshire, Caroline Hay, received an MBE in recognition of her policing work.

Kathleen Lewis from Tring, who volunteers at the The Hospice of St Francis, was honoured for her work in local community, with an MBE.

Dr David Rollinson, who lives in Tring, and works with the Natural History Museum, was honoured with an OBE for his work in the science and public health sector.

Here is the full list of Hertfordshire residents included in the 2024 King’s Birthday Honours List:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire:

- Sarah Ann Connolly, Lately Director, Security and Online Harms, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. For services to Online Safety. (Hertfordshire)

-Armando Giovanni Iannucci OBE, Writer, Director and Producer. For services to Film and Television (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire)

-Dr Fiona Margaret Spencer, Advisory Director, Infrastructure and Project Authority, Cabinet Office. For Public Service. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

-Dr Yvonne Klara Braun, Director of Policy, Long Term Savings, Health and Protection, Association of British Insurers. For services to the

Pensions Industry and to Socio-Economic Diversity. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

-Paul Gregory Brinkworth, Case Controller, Serious Fraud Office. For services to Justice. (Hertfordshire).

-Dr David Andrew Griffiths-Johnson, Head, Manufacturing Funds, Partnerships and Innovation, Office for Life Sciences. For services to Life Sciences. (Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire)

-Professor Katrin Hohl, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice, City, University of London. For services to Victims of Sexual Violence. (Hitchin, Hertfordshire).

-Gary Michael Lashko, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Hospital Chelsea. For services to Veterans. (Royston, Hertfordshire).

-Suzannah Marie Nichol MBE, Chief Executive Officer, Build UK. For services to the Construction Industry. (Ware, Hertfordshire).

-Dr David Rollinson, Scientific Associate, Natural History Museum. For services to Museum Science and to Public Health. (Tring, Buckinghamshire).

Christopher James White, Lately Member and Leader, St Albans City and District Council. For services to Local Government. (St Albans, Hertfordshire).

Members of the Order of the British Empire

-David Rhys Allen, Executive Head Teacher, Links Multi Academy Trust, St Albans, Hertfordshire. For services to Education. (Hatfield, Hertfordshire).

-David Fisher, Executive Director, Client Services, St Mungo's. For services to Homeless People. (St Albans, Hertfordshire).

-Caroline Peta Hay, Police Inspector, City of London Police. For services to Policing. (Hertfordshire).

-Dr Emma Logan Hindley, Bill Manager, Online Safety Bill, Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. For services to Online Safety. (St Albans, Hertfordshire).

-Verity Jean Maclachlan, Trainer, 1st Radlett Guides and Radlett District (Hertfordshire). For services to Young People in Radlett, Hertfordshire. (Radlett, Hertfordshire).

-Richard Guy Nettleton, Lately Principal Plant Health and Seeds Inspector, Animal and Plant Health Agency and Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. For services to Plant Health. (St Albans, Hertfordshire).

-Martin Edward Segal, For services to Terminal Cancer Patients and Cancer Research. (Borehamwood, Hertfordshire).

-Stuart Ellis Storey, Chair, Lea Recreation Society and Chair, Wodson Park Trust. For services to Sport and to the community in East Hertfordshire. (Ware, Hertfordshire)

-Kenneth Howard Wax, Lately President, Society of London Theatre and lately Chair, Theatre Development Trust. For services to Charity and to the Arts. (Potters Bar, Hertfordshire).

-Andrew Derek Williams, Lately Leader, Dacorum Borough Council. For Public Service. (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire).

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

-Susan Christine Johnson, Cub Scout Leader, 1st Rickmansworth Cub Scouts. For services to Young People in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire. (Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire).

-Kathleen Mary Lewis, Volunteer, The Hospice of St Francis. For services to the Hospice Community in Hertfordshire. (Tring, Hertfordshire).

-Warrant Officer Benjamin Mearing Rnr, District Warrant Officer, Hertfordshire District, Eastern Area Sea Cadets. For voluntary services to Young People. (Stevenage, Hertfordshire).

-Deborah Pezzani, Co-Founder, Teens Unite. For services to Teenagers and Young Adults with Cancer. (Broxbourne, Hertfordshire).

-Timothy Richard Smith, Director of Music, St Mary's Church, Harrow on the Hill, London Borough of Harrow. For services to Music and to Education. (Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire).