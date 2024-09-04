Official wellbeing meeting held in Hertfordshire despite most members not attending

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Meeting of Hertfordshire’s Health and Wellbeing Board went ahead on Tuesday (3 September) – despite more than half of its members not being present.

The 20-strong board includes a number of representatives from Hertfordshire County Council and the Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board.

It also includes representatives from other health providers and councils, Healthwatch, the Police and Crime Commissioner and the voluntary sector.

But on Tuesday there were just nine members of the board present at the meeting.

That meant that the meeting was not quorate – and no decisions could be taken, without the later backing of absent members.

A number of board members had apologised for their absence in advance – with some having to attend alternative meetings scheduled for the same time.

But officials say it only became clear that the quoracy levels – which requires 10 members to be present – would not be met as the meeting was about to start.

Following the meeting a spokesperson for Hertfordshire County Council – which administers the meetings of the board – told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Although some members of the Health and Wellbeing Board had let us know in advance that they would not be able to make the scheduled meeting, a number of members did not attend on the day.

“It only became clear as the meeting was due to begin that there were not enough members present for the board to be able to make decisions.”

The meeting of the Health and Wellbeing Board was held at the Focolare Centre for Unity, in Welwyn Garden City.

And items on the agenda included an update on women’s health across the Hertfordshire and West Essex ICS and an update on the progress of the Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Strategy.