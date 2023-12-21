Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walk-in blood testing has been halted by the NHS trust in West Hertfordshire.

West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust is introducing a booking system for blood tests and phasing out walk-in appointments.

Patients can register to organise an online appointment, now walk-in tests have been postponed.

Tests must now be booked in advance at the hospitals (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Some walk-in slots will always be available for those who need urgent tests and staff will provide flexibility for patients who haven’t been able to book in advance, the trust has stated.

The trust used a phone line to help patients without internet access during the transition.

Martin Keble, divisional director, clinical support services, said: “Our blood clinic teams see an average of 27,000 patients a month which can lead to overcrowding in our clinics. By introducing a booking system for blood tests, we can spread appointments evenly throughout the day.

“We recognise that walk-in clinics have suited some patients, however, we are confident that booked appointments will provide a better experience and reduce waiting times in clinics for all patients.”