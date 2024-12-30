New Year's Honours List: Former Hertfordshire police boss among those recognised

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former police and crime commissioner for Hertfordshire is among dozens of people with links to the county included in the 2024 New Year’s Honours List.

Announced on behalf of the King, former Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd is among those recognised.

Former Commissioner Lloyd, who stepped down from his post in May, was given an OBE in King Charles III’s latest Honours List.

Chris Badger, an executive director within Hertfordshire County Council, received a CBE for his work in the social care sector.

Former Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Lloyd

Gill Riley, from Tring, was given a CBE for her work within the construction industry. Another Tring resident, Margaret Green, was given an OBE for her voluntary work supporting prisoner rehabilitation programmes.

Police Chaplain Kerry-Anne Cooper was given an MBE for her work supporting police officers in Hemel Hempstead.

Cooper set up The Liberty Tea Rooms & Community Hub in Hemel Hempstead, which has become a safe place for vulnerable people in the town, and has been much missed since leaving the force last month.

Cooper said: “I was blown away by the news when the letter came through.

“This award is recognition not just for me but all the hard-working volunteers and individuals who have made the tearoom and our associated activities so successful."

Former Special Chief Inspector Ron McMurdie, who retired after 46 years with Hertfordshire Constabulary earlier this year, and is now a Police Support Volunteer, was given an MBE.

McMurdie said: “I feel a bit overwhelmed with the news. For me it’s always been about working with other special colleagues and enjoying great teamwork.”

Keely Siddiqui Charlick, a chief executive at the Sunnyside Rural Trust charity, that supports and trains vulnerable people, was given an MBE. Kings Langley resident, James Bryan, was given a BEM for founding a leadership programme.

Alex Holmes, chief executive of The Diana’s Award, and founder of the peer-to-peer Anti Bullying Ambassadors Programme, has received an OBE, and been praised for his "pioneering leadership and passionate commitment to young people."

Here is the full list of people with links to Hertfordshire included in the King’s New Year’s Honours List:

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire

- Christopher Badger: Executive Director of Adult Care Services, Hertfordshire County Council. For services to Adult Social Care

- James Edwin Palmer: Senior Corporate and Governance Lawyer, Herbert Smith, Freehills. For services to Business and to Law (from Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire)

- Gillian Marie Parkin, also known as Gilly Riley: Managing Director, GGR Group. For services to the Lifting Industry (from Tring, Hertfordshire)

- Professor Richard Eric Susskind: Lately Technology Advisor to the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales. For services to Information Technology and to the Law (from Radlett, Hertfordshire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire

- Professor Louise Archer Ker: Karl Mannheim Chair, Professor of Sociology of Education, University College London. For services to Education (from Hertford, Hertfordshire).

- Mark Emmerson: Chief Executive Officer, The City of London Academies Trust and lately Principal, City Academy, London Borough of Hackney. For services to Education (from Harpenden, Hertfordshire)

- Sally Fenton: Lately Head, Built Environment Innovation Team, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. For services to Net Zero Innovation (from Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire)

- Sarah Louise Godwin: Founder and Creator of Hartbeeps Music. For services to Children and Families (from Watford, Hertfordshire)

- Margaret Elizabeth Green DL: For Voluntary Service and services to Prisoner Rehabilitation in London and Hertfordshire (from Tring, Hertfordshire)

- Andrew Headley: For services to Educational Philanthropy and to Charity (from Tring, Hertfordshire)

- Alexander Holmes: Deputy Chief Executive Officer, The Diana Award. For services to Young People (from Radlett, Hertfordshire)

- Michael Jack Livingston: Deputy Director, Major Sporting Events and Delivery, Department for Culture, Media and Sport. For services to Holocaust Education and to Public Service (from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire)

- David Edward Lloyd: Lately Police and Crime Commissioner, Hertfordshire. For services to Public Safety

- Professor Nathalie Pettorelli: Head of Environmental Monitoring and Conservation Modelling, Zoological Society of London. For services to Conservation and to Outreach (from Stevenage, Hertfordshire)

- Ubaid-ul Rehman: Senior Diversity and Inclusion Advisor, College of Policing and Co-Founder, Imaan and Chair, Goslings Badminton Club. For services to Equality in the LGBTQ+ Community (from Watford, Hertfordshire)

- Stephen Woodard: Lately Deputy Secretary General, European Conservatives and Reformists Group, European Parliament. For Political and Public Service (from Watford, Hertfordshire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire

- Gillian Yvonne Arukpe: Founder and Group Chief Executive, Social Interest Group and Chief Executive Officer, Penrose. For services to Charity and Mental Health (from St Albans, Hertfordshire)

- Dr Katherine Pamela Barclay: Board Member, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education. For services to Education and Skills (from Hitchin, Hertfordshire)

- Kerry-Anne Cooper: Police Chaplin, Hertfordshire Constabulary. For services to the community in Hemel Hempstead

- Fazilet Hadi: Head of Policy, Disability Rights UK. For services to Promoting the Interests of Disabled People (from Letchworth, Hertfordshire)

- Simon James MacQueen: Director of Strategy, Sport England. For services to Sport (from Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire)

- Julian George Margolin: Chief Ambassador, KidsOut. For charitable services to Children Escaping Domestic Abuse and Violence (from Radlett, Hertfordshire)

- Ronald McMurdle: Lately Special Chief Inspector, Hertfordshire Constabulary. For services to Policing

- Elliott Rae: Founder, Music Football Fatherhood. For services to Supporting New Parents and to Mental Health (from Watford, Hertfordshire)

- Antonio John Rizzo: Founder, The Alternative Hair Charitable Foundation. For charitable services to Leukaemia Research and to Children with Leukaemia (from Hatfield, Hertfordshire)

- Keely Siddiqui Charlick: Chief Executive Officer, Sunnyside Rural Trust, Hertfordshire. For services to Adult Social Care (from Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire)

- Professor Martin John Wooster: Professor of Earth Observation Science, King's College London. For services to Landscape Fire Research and Wildfire Monitoring (from St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire

- James Frank Bryan: Founder, London Leaders Development Scheme. For voluntary service to Young People (from Kings Langley, Hertfordshire)

- Margaret Ann Davison: For services to the community in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire (from Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire)

- Renee Friend: Ambassador, Isabel Hospice. For services to Charity and to the community in Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire (from Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire)

- Enoch Kanagaraj: Founder, One Vision and Vice-Chair, Hertfordshire County Interfaith. For services to Charity and to the community in Hertfordshire

- Dr Doirean Luvurn Wilson: Lately Associate Professor, Human Resource Management, Middlesex University. For services to Equality and Diversity in Education (from Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire)