New year, new lives: 22 babies delivered at Watford General Hospital

As 2025 began, the maternity team at West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust celebrated the arrival of 13 New Year’s Eve babies and nine babies born on New Year’s Day marking a heartwarming start to the year.

The New Year period brought joy and celebration to both families and staff as midwives at Watford General Hospital worked tirelessly to welcome new life into the world. The first baby to arrive at 9.02am on New Year’s Day was baby boy Rane, weighing just 2476g, bringing joy to parents Deepasvi Rane and Sitan Gawas from Watford and the maternity team who supported their safe delivery.

Baby boy Brahmbhatt was the fifth New Year’s Day baby, born at 1.28pm, weighing 3280 grams to parents Shivangi Brahmbhatt and Rishi Raval from Hemel Hempstead. Reflecting on the busy start to the year, Justine Chung, Delivery Suite Matron, said: "Welcoming new babies into the world is always a privilege, but there's something particularly special about those born as the New Year begins. It’s a moment full of hope and promise for the future, and we’re honoured to be part of their journey.” The hard work of the Trust’s maternity team is featured in the hit TV series Emma Willis: Delivering Babies. The show highlights the incredible work of the maternity team and gives viewers an inside look at the joys and challenges of childbirth. Viewers can stream all episodes for free on U to see the Trust’s midwives in action and the families they support.