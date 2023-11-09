New food hygiene ratings handed to eight Dacorum establishments
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was almost a clean sweep for Dacorum food venues visited during the latest hygiene inspection by the Food Standards Agency.
Seven out of eight venues were awarded the highest rating of five (very good), while the bar at Chipperfield Clarendon Cricket Club in Kings Langley was awarded the lower score of four (good).
The ratings were as follows:
Restaurants, cafes or canteens
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Curry Garden at The Curry Garden, 29 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Lavenders - Cakes, Bakes & Savouries at HP23; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Dalchini at 91-95 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on October 24
• Rated 5: Mai's Viet Kitchen at The Old Barn Church Farm, Station Road, Aldbury, Tring; rated on October 24
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Little Heath Tea Room Ltd at Little Heath Lane, Potten End, Berkhamsted; rated on June 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
• Rated 5: Markyate Cricket & Football Club at Sports Ground, Cavendish Road, Markyate, St Albans; rated on October 30
• Rated 4: Chipperfield Clarendon Cricket Club at Cricket Club, The Common, Chipperfield, Kings Langley; rated on October 2
Takeaways
• Rated 5: Papa Johns at 77 Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on October 31
The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.