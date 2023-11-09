All but one received a top rating of 5

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was almost a clean sweep for Dacorum food venues visited during the latest hygiene inspection by the Food Standards Agency.

Seven out of eight venues were awarded the highest rating of five (very good), while the bar at Chipperfield Clarendon Cricket Club in Kings Langley was awarded the lower score of four (good).

The ratings were as follows:

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FSA rating display stickers are compulsory for venues in Northern Ireland and Wales but not in England. Image: Victoria Jones PA

Restaurants, cafes or canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Curry Garden at The Curry Garden, 29 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Lavenders - Cakes, Bakes & Savouries at HP23; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Dalchini at 91-95 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Mai's Viet Kitchen at The Old Barn Church Farm, Station Road, Aldbury, Tring; rated on October 24

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Little Heath Tea Room Ltd at Little Heath Lane, Potten End, Berkhamsted; rated on June 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Markyate Cricket & Football Club at Sports Ground, Cavendish Road, Markyate, St Albans; rated on October 30

• Rated 4: Chipperfield Clarendon Cricket Club at Cricket Club, The Common, Chipperfield, Kings Langley; rated on October 2

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at 77 Waterhouse Street, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire; rated on October 31