New data shows Hertfordshire did not meet flu vaccination targets

Too few people who are under-65 but deemed to be ‘at risk’ are being vaccinated against flu in Hertfordshire, according to data published by the county council.

Amongst the over-65s the proportion taking-up the flu vaccine in the county in 2024/25 was above the 75 per cent target recommended by the World Health Organisation, according to the data.

But the number of under-65s deemed to be ‘at risk’ of flu taking-up the vaccine was much lower – and “below” the council’s own target.

In East and North Herts, according to the data, just 40.9 per cent of those under-65s ‘at risk’ had the vaccine in 2024/25. And in South and West Herts the proportion was just 43.8 per cent.

The 75 per cent WHO target does not apply to target groups aside from over-65s. But officials say that they aim to match or exceed the previous take-up rates.

And in a report published in advance of a meeting, they say uptake amongst groups other than the over-65s is “below” their target.

Nevertheless, according to the data, the proportion of ‘at risk’ under-65s who took up the vaccine in Hertfordshire in 2024/25 was higher than the 40.7 per cent recorded across the East of England region as a whole.

Amongst the other groups targeted are pregnant women, who are recommended to have a flu vaccine at any stage of their pregnancy.

Data shows that in East and North Herts just 35 per cent of pregnant women took the flu vaccination – and 34.9 per cent in South and West Herts.

In addition it shows that 47 per cent of two-year-olds and 49.2 per cent of three-year-olds were vaccinated in East and North Herts.

In South and West Herts the proportion of two-year-olds vaccinated was 47.9 per cent and three-year-olds was 50.2 per cent.

In all instances, says the report, the uptake was higher than the average rate across the East of England – but is said to be “below” the county’s target uptake.

The data is included in a ‘health protection update’ due to be presented at a council meeting today.

In advance of that meeting, a spokesperson for the county council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The 75 per cent target for flu vaccination coverage is recommended by the World Health Organisation and applies only to those aged 65 and over, this is because they are one of the most vulnerable groups.

“However, we work closely with our local NHS and partners to encourage all eligible people to have the free flu vaccination they are entitled to and would always strive to achieve the maximum coverage possible in the other groups.

“We assess performance in the other groups by comparing uptake to the previous year and strive to at least be equal to, or better than the previous years.

“We consistently meet the 75 per cent target for people aged 65 and over, but like all areas of this country and around the world, achieving coverage of 75 per cent in other groups is very challenging.”

According to the data in East and North Herts the flu vaccination take-up rate amongst over-65s was reported to be 76.6 per cent. And in South and West Herts it was 77 per cent.