New BadgerNet app transforms maternity care at West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

A digital app for new mums across Hertfordshire has proved a big hit – with nearly 8,000 women signing up to it in just 12 months.

West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust launched the service to allow mums to access their medical notes throughout their pregnancy, birth, and postnatal journey via a

dedicated app.

It replaced the paper-based maternity notes system traditionally used by hospitals for generations. The trust is the first in Hertfordshire and West Essex to implement the system called BadgerNet.

Thousands of maternity patients have benefitted from the app. Photo by Nicole Herrero

The new app is part of the trust’s digital transformation, showing its commitment to enhancing patient care through technology and moving towards a more sustainable future by

reducing the environmental impact of paper use.

Clinicians have speedy access to medical records and can quickly respond to possible issues, it also reduces the chance of paperwork getting lost or overlooked.

Mums can also have their questions answered by midwives through the app ahead of their appointments, reducing anxiety.

In 2023 3,744 babies were born at West Herts. And, since the launch of BadgerNet, 7,770 women have benefited from the app which is available in 10 languages.

West Herts digital midwife, Sarah Puntis, said: “One of our key aims has been to reduce inequalities in maternal health. Women without access to their own digital devices can still

make use of the app. We work closely with the charity Good Things Foundation and have established a maternity digital hub which helps provide devices and access to the internet for