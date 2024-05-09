Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Geoffrey

Nearly 300 Hertfordshire residents joined a Mass Health Walk as part of May’s National Walking Month.

Earlier this week, a total of 271 residents broke records, completing walks, led by trained volunteers, across 17 locations.

Among walkers was 93-year-old Hemel Hempstead resident Geoffrey who, since registering in 2015, has completed 560 walks.

First Steps walk in Jackman’s Estate in Letchworth.

Geoffrey said after finishing a walk he feels ‘on top of the world, like a cloud relieved of any stress. He added: “I feel totally different. Any worries I had are all gone. Walking gets rids of any stress I had. I’ve talked to people the entire way around and we’ve put the world to rights.”

Michael Gomm, Health Walk leader said: “As a Health Walk leader I have known Geoff for many years. Despite occasional health setbacks due to his longevity, he always comes back with a happy and smiling face. Apart from attending the Monday walk at Gadebridge Park with friends, he also goes to other Health Walks in Hemel Hempstead, where we are always glad to see him, along with anyone else who would like to join us. Geoff is a great example of the benefits that can be gained from regular exercise.”

Hertfordshire Health Walks range from 20–30-minute flat walks with regular stops to moderate hills with faster pace, all the way through to 5–6-mile progression walks, the walks are suitable for most people, regardless of fitness level.