Multi-award-winning Podiatry Clinic Callen Olive Opens in Berkhamsted

A sister clinic to the highly regarded Walk This Way Podiatry in Amersham, Callen Olive extends the legacy of excellence in foot care to a broader community. Berkhamsted residents now have access to a level of care and luxury previously unseen in podiatry care, where every step taken is supported with the highest standards of excellence.

The brainchild behind this innovative clinic is the award-winning podiatrist Maggie Trevillion. Maggie's achievements in the field of podiatry are a testament to her dedication and passion for foot health. Leading the Callen Olive Clinic, Maggie brings her extensive expertise and innovative approach to Berkhamsted, offering residents access to top-tier foot and leg care.

On opening the clinic, Maggie explained, "The essence of my practice has always been rooted in a deep commitment to enhancing foot health and aesthetics.

Award Winning Podiatrist Maggie Trevillion

"Our clinic represents a sanctuary where medical expertise meets the tranquillity of aesthetic care, catering to those who seek not just treatment but an experience that uplifts both body and spirit. This essence finds a perfect match in Berkhamsted's dynamic community."

Among the cutting-edge treatments offered at the clinic are Lunula laser therapy, a ground-breaking solution for fungal nail infections for both feet and hands, SWIFT Technology therapy for the removal of verrucas and warts on hands, custom foot orthotics and ingrown toenail surgery.

However, a standout offering that has garnered attention is the famous Callen Olive medical pedicure, often described as a facial for the feet.

This exquisite treatment seamlessly marries the precision of foot health care with the luxury of indulgence, providing an experience that is both nurturing and transformative.

Expert podiatrists at Callen Olive employ a meticulous regimen that includes exfoliation, hydration, and massage, all while employing the clinic's luxury, plant-based skincare products. The result? Feet that are not only in optimal health but are also left feeling rejuvenated and soft to the touch.

This service underscores Callen Olive's philosophy that foot care should transcend traditional treatment, offering a luxurious experience that rejuvenates both the body and spirit, making it a celebrated aspect of their holistic approach to podiatry.

Maggie said, "Innovation in podiatry isn't just about the latest technology; it's about listening, understanding, and responding to the unique needs of every individual who walks through our doors.

"Our approach at Callen Olive medi-pedi goes beyond traditional care; it's about creating a synergy between advanced treatments and a personalised touch. It's the art of combining the science of foot health with the elegance of aesthetic beauty, making every visit to our clinic a step towards holistic well-being."

The addition of Callen Olive Podiatry represents a significant boon for Berkhamsted, perfectly complementing the town's array of high-quality shops and facilities.

This clinic not only elevates the standard of healthcare available to local residents but also adds a touch of luxury and indulgence to the community's offerings. For the discerning residents of Berkhamsted, accustomed to excellence in all aspects of their lives, the clinic serves as a much-welcomed treat, promising an experience that transcends traditional medical care.