More fully trained GPs are practising in west Hertfordshire boroughs than last year, new figures show, as pressures on NHS services mount following the coronavirus pandemic.

But England saw the biggest year-on-year fall in over three years in fully qualified GPs, despite the Government's 2019 manifesto pledge to recruit 6,000 more GPs by 2025.

The British Medical Association trade union said the continued decline in fully trained GPs – which means there are now more than 1,900 full-time equivalent fewer doctors than in 2015 – is "alarming", and urged the Government to take the situation seriously.

Pictured: GP with patient

NHS Digital figures show that there were 393 full-time equivalent GPs in the former NHS Herts Valleys CCG area in November. But of these, 84 were in training, meaning 309 were fully qualified – up from 308 a year earlier.

Nationally, there were 27,400 fully trained GPs in November – down from 27,900 in November 2021 and a decrease of 1.7%, the largest annual fall in more than three years.

The British Medical Association said the "haemorrhage of GPs from practices in England is alarming".

Dr Kieran Sharrock, GP committee acting chair at BMA England, said: "Despite promises to recruit 5,000 – and then 6,000 – more GPs, the Government has now overseen the loss of the equivalent of more than 1,900 full-time fully qualified GPs in England since 2015.”

The total number of full-time equivalent GPs across the country rose by 1.2% from 36,200 to 36,600 in the 12 months to November. This was largely driven by a 10.8% rise in training GPs, from 8,300 to 9,200.

In west Hertfordshire boroughs, the number of GPs in the training grade rose from 80 to 84. The Department for Health and Social Care said it is "incredibly grateful" to GPs for their hard work.

A spokesperson said at least £1.5 billion will be invested to create an additional 50 million appointments by 2024. "There were nearly 2,300 more doctors working in general practice in September compared to September 2019 and a record-breaking number started training as GPs last year," they added.