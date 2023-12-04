Local charity urges community to help them support “invisible” homeless people this Christmas

As temperatures begin to plummet across Dacorum, DENS has launched an appeal to help local people facing homelessness this festive season.

Many of those who find themselves homeless this Christmas can trace their struggles back to childhood trauma. This trauma often sets off a chain reaction, leading to chaotic lifestyles, addiction, strained relationships and breakdowns in family dynamics.

Jodie’s story is a prime example. From the age of 10, she was abused by a close family member. It had a devastating and lasting impact on her mental health. It affected her throughout her teenage and young adult years, and lacking the support she needed, she struggled to keep her job, pay her rent and keep a roof over her head.

DENS is asking residents of Dacorum to give an extra gift this Christmas, so that people like Jodie can have a warm bed, a hot meal and a chance to feel safe.

Jodie is just one of the often invisible homeless people in our community

Wendy Lewington, DENS CEO, said: “Jodie is just one of the often invisible homeless people in our community that DENS is dedicated to supporting – providing not only immediate relief, such as shelter and warm meals, but also the long-term support and guidance needed to help rebuild their lives.

“However, our ability to make a difference to Jodie’s life relies on the generosity and support of our community.”

Donate now at www.dens.org.uk/winter-appeal to help rebuild the lives of local people this Christmas.