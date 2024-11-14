Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what you need to know 🤒

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new strain of norovirus is seeing cases surge across UK.

The ‘Kawasaki’ strain now accounts for 70% of norovirus cases.

Norovirus is highly contagious, with doctors urging people to aware of the symptoms.

Doctors are urging people to be aware of the symptoms of norovirus after a new strain has swept across the UK leading to a rise in cases.

Often described as the “winter vomiting bug” even though you can get it at any time of the year, norovirus is highly contagious and causes symptoms including nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK has already been dealing with a “tripledemic”, with the NHS warning people to protect themselves from Covid, flu and RSV this winter, here’s everything you need to know about norovirus.

The 'Kawasaki' norovirus strain now accounts for 70% of all cases. | Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio

What is ‘Kawasaki’ norovirus?

In the UK, the ‘Kawasaki’ norovirus strain, which was first identified in Kawasaki, Japan in 2014, has quickly became dominant variant in recent months, accounting for 70% of all cases. Despite being a different strain, the symptoms of ‘Kawasaki’ norovirus remain the same as other norovirus infections.

Is it dangerous?

Norovirus is highly contagious and can easily be spread from person to person through close contact with someone who has been infected. You can also catch it from touching surfaces or objects with the virus on them and then touching your mouth, or by eating food made by someone who has norovirus.

The NHS advise that washing your hands frequently with soap and water is the best way to help prevent it spreading as alcohol hand gels do not protect against norovirus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For most people, they will see their symptoms improve within a couple of days, however for those who are more vulnerable, such as older people, babies or those with an underlying health condition, it can be serious.

Norovirus can lead to dehydration which can be life-threatening, it’s important to make sure that you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluid and using rehydration treatments. If you have any concerns contact NHS 111, a medical professional or in the case of an emergency your local A&E.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Dr John Burke, Chief Medical Officer at AXA Health has urged members of the public to familiarise themselves with six key symptoms of norovirus to prevent them from spreading the infection.

Dr Burke explains: “Norovirus is an extremely contagious virus that spreads through contact and can cause sickness and diarrhoea for those infected. Often referred to as the ‘winter vomiting bug’ cases of Norovirus soar over autumn and winter as more people spend time indoors, in close proximity to each other.”

Symptoms of norovirus can include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

nausea

vomiting

diarrhoea

a high temperature

headaches

exhaustion

Norovirus can usually be managed at home, with symptoms typically subsiding after a few days. The most important thing for recovery is to rest and drink lots of fluids to avoid dehydration. It’s also recommended that you stay off school or work until two days after your symptoms have subsided.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of norovirus on NHS.UK.