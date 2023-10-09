Hundreds of miles of footpath lost in Hertfordshire over past century according to charity's analysis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of miles of public rights of way have disappeared in Hertfordshire over the past century, analysis shows.

The Ramblers – a charity for walkers – has carried out extensive analysis of how footpaths have changed over the past century.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By comparing historical and contemporary maps, the charity has estimated 630 miles of protected footpath have been lost in the former Hertfordshire area since the turn of the 20th century.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 50,000 miles of public right of way have been lost across England and Wales over the past century. Image: James Manning PA

Public rights of way are paths that anyone has a legal right to use. While these are predominantly used by walkers, they can include bridleways also used by cyclists and horse riders.

Further research from the Ramblers and the New Economics Foundation think tank shows the average postcode in Hertfordshire has 3,100 metres of footpath within a 10-minute walk.

The average English postcode has around 2,700 metres of public rights of way within a ten-minute walk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the charity has warned people across the country are missing out on the benefits of walking in nature.

Jack Cornish, head of paths at the Ramblers, said readily available walking routes can have a ‘massive impact’ on health outcomes and those with limited accessibility to footpaths unable to reap the benefits.

The charity has further called for a £650 million investment in paths across England and Wales – which they say could pay dividends in improving the nation's health.

In total, nearly 50,000 miles of public right of way have been lost over the past century.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In recent years, the UK Government has been exploring ‘social prescribing’, meaning patients prescribed activities including walking and cycling as an alternative or alongside medication.

A spokesperson for the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: "We are committed to increasing access to nature and our Environmental Improvement Plan sets out our ambition for every household to be within a 15-minute walk of a green or blue space.