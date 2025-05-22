Hospice charity fears local people are missing out on care after survey reveals 81% of people in Hertfordshire hold misconceptions about hospice care

Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care urges locals to find out what modern hospice care is

An independent survey has revealed that 81% of residents surveyed in Hertfordshire hold outdated or inaccurate beliefs about hospice care. Many associate it only with end of life services and fail to recognise the wide-ranging support available for patients and their families.

The research, commissioned by Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, found that 81% of adults in the county hold at least one common misconception. Among the most persistent myths were the beliefs that hospice care is only for people at the end of life (33%), that support ends when the patient dies (27%), or that hospices are hospital-like places (24%).

Rennie Grove Peace, which supports people within Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire with progressive life-limiting illnesses, is now calling for greater awareness around the breadth of hospice care — which includes emotional, practical and spiritual support, as well as medical care, and is available from the point of diagnosis with a life-limiting illness.

The charity helps patients to live well during their illness by providing a variety of outpatient, Hospice at Home and inpatient care.

Services provided by Rennie Grove Peace are available to people with any progressive life-limiting illness, not just cancer. This includes heart disease, respiratory illness and neurological conditions such as motor neurone disease, as well as many others.

The charity’s support is available to those around each patient and includes emotional support as well as bereavement services.

Lorraine, who was referred to Rennie Grove Peace in 2024, said: “Going into a hospice can be quite scary because the word ‘hospice’ makes you think of a place where people go to spend their final days. I had no idea there were so many activities to get involved in before that happens!”

Lorraine has accessed a wide range of services, including creative therapy, emotional support, physiotherapy, Living Well classes and an Advance Care Planning course. She added:

“It’s just a shame people don’t know more about all the extra help they can give you, as it has transformed my life.”

Penny, a 45-year-old mum of two, shared similar reflections after being referred to Rennie Grove Peace shortly after her diagnosis with Stage 4 breast cancer:

“My initial reaction was ‘why would I want to go to a hospice, that’s where people go to die’, but I had it all wrong, hospices are also there for people like me who have just been diagnosed.”

Penny has received Reiki, acupuncture, emotional support and participated in courses that helped her manage fatigue, pain, and the emotional impact of her diagnosis.

Sarah Klinger, Medical Director at Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, said: “Too many people in our communities are missing out on the support we offer simply because they don’t realise what modern hospice care is. We’re here to help people live well for as long as possible, not just in their final days.”

The survey of 502 local adults also revealed that over a fifth (22%) of people would not know how to access hospice care if they or a loved one were diagnosed with a life-limiting illness, and just over one in five (21%) felt accepting hospice care would feel like ‘admitting defeat’.

With 60% of people having thought about their end of life wishes, but many unsure of next steps, Rennie Grove Peace is urging residents to talk more openly about their wishes and to learn about the support available.

Sarah Klinger added: “We are concerned that people are missing out on the care they need as they have outdated or inaccurate beliefs about what hospice care is. For example, this research shows that not everybody in our community understands that our care is provided free of charge. That’s why we’re educating local people on what hospice care is, to make sure that everybody in our community knows they can turn to us if they are, or someone they know is, diagnosed with a progressive life-limiting illness.”

To learn more about the services available from Rennie Grove Peace Hospice Care, or to support its work, visit the website.