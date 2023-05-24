PLANS to invest an additional £5million a year in children with special educational needs have been drawn-up by county council officials in Hertfordshire.

In recent years the number of children presenting with special educational needs in the county has significantly increased.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And data shows the county council has failed to keep pace with requests from families for additional support.

Hertfordshire County Council

Now county council officials have drawn-up proposals to recruit an additional 80 staff to support children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and their families.

And on Tuesday (May 23) leader of the county council Cllr Richard Roberts revealed the multi-million pound spending plan to a meeting of the full county council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He told councillors the £5m a year investment would improve the resilience and efficiency of the existing service – leading to more efficient decision making.

And as well as giving children and their families confidence, he said it would reduce the workloads of individual staff so they did not feel so overwhelmed or overburdened.

Speaking later to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Cllr Roberts said the additional staff would be based across the council and in schools – taking pressure away from the existing SEND team in a move that would make SEND ‘everybody’s business at this organisation’.

And by reducing the workload of individual SEND officers, he suggested it would lead to better decision-making, better communications and better outcomes for children with special educational needs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further details are expected to be presented to the cabinet within weeks for approval.

But at the meeting Cllr Roberts did point to the ‘explosion’ in demand for education, health and care plans (EHCPs) in Hertfordshire and across the country – with increases of up to 16 per cent a year.

And he later told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that a key ambition is for applications for EHCPs – and annual reviews of those EHCPs – to be delivered within statutory time-scales.

EHCPs are used to identify the education, health and social care needs of children and young people. And statutory time frames say they should be completed within 20 weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However data presented to the latest meeting of the county council’s resources and performance cabinet panel, in March, revealed there were more than 200 families waiting in excess of 20 weeks.

There were, it was then reported 887 applications being processed by the county council, but 237 of those had been lodged with the council in excess of 20 weeks.

Cllr Roberts acknowledges not every child with special educational needs will need an EHCP.

But he says making decision-making as careful and as thoughtful as it can be will ensure each child gets the right support, at the right time, at the right place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And accepting the current system is ‘pressured’, Cllr Roberts says the council owes it to the families and children in Hertfordshire to find an extra £5m for SEND provision.

The plans are expected to be detailed to cabinet panels next month, before being determined by a meeting of the cabinet.

But the additional funding has already been welcomed by Liberal Democrat county councillors – who say the decision is a direct result of their lobbying on behalf of families and children.

Cllr Mark Watkin – the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for children, young people and families – told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I am delighted that this commitment has followed from our motion at the budget council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Families across Hertfordshire will welcome this news. We just have to make sure the money is used appropriately to ensure better outcomes for our children.

“We do really welcome this – it’s hugely positive. Time will show whether it is enough.”