Hertfordshire sexual health service launches text message advice line for young people

A new text message advice line has been launched offering young people across Herts confidential advice about a range of sexual health issues.

The service, ChatSexualHealthHerts, run by Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust (CLCH), aims to help those unable to attend a clinic in person or speak on the phone a way of accessing sexual health support via their mobile phone.

The service, aimed at those aged 21 and under, will initially be available 1pm to-4.30pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays and signpost people to appropriate NHS information and services.

Teenagers and young adults will be able to text their questions or concerns to 07312 263535 to receive help and support from a trained NHS sexual health advisor within 24 hours.

Between April 2022 and March 2023, Sexual Health Hertfordshire offered more than 35,000 face-to-face and telephone consultations to residents in Hertfordshire, and more than 32,000 STI tests were ordered online.

It is hoped that ChatSexualHealthHerts will enable Sexual Health Hertfordshire to offer help to even more young people with the aim of extending the text message service to residents of all ages.

Gillian Miles, Head of Clinical Services – Sexual Health Hertfordshire at Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust said: “We know that attending a walk-in clinic doesn’t suit everyone.

"There is still a stigma attached to attending a sexual health clinic and some people may be worried about bumping into someone they know. ChatSexualHealthHerts offers teenagers and young adults in Hertfordshire a way to easily access expert, confidential sexual health advice from their mobile phones.”

Hertfordshire County Council funds CLCH to provide sexual health services in Hertfordshire. Executive Member for Public Health and Community Safety, Morris Bright, said: “The text message service is one of several new sexual health service offers that comes as part of a new five-year contract to continue delivering sexual health and reproductive services in Hertfordshire.

“As well as the text message advice line, a chatbot function – called Chat to Pat – has been added to the public-facing Sexual Health Hertfordshire website, which residents of all ages can use to find NHS sexual health information quickly, book appointments and order at-home STI tests and contraception.