Hertfordshire medics praised for their outstanding care of children with cancer

An NHS unit in Hertfordshire dedicated to treating children with cancer has been named ‘team of the year’ at a prestigious awards ceremony hosted by a national charity.

The Paediatric Oncology Shared Care Unit (POSCU), based at Watford General Hospital, was recognised at the National CCLG (Children and Young People’s Cancer Association) Awards for their outstanding care for children with cancer.

The team was surprised with the gong at the awards ceremony in Birmingham last week, after being secretly nominated by their colleagues from children’s community nursing.

POSCU team members were present on the night to enjoy their success, including Dr Jeremy Roskin, Dr Vasanta Nanduri, who developed the local service, and clinical nurse specialists Fiona Jell, Helen Farmer and Susan Williams.

They were joined by children’s community nursing colleagues, along with many of their partners from Great Ormond Street Hospital and UCLH, the principal treatment centres they work alongside.

Kelly McGovern, chief nurse at West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Paediatric Oncology service, which brings together acute paediatric medical, nursing, pharmacy, play therapy, allied health professionals, and admin teams.

“Their commitment ensures that children, young people, and their families receive the highest quality care as close to home as possible. It is wonderful to see their hard work recognised with this award.”

Members of the unit provide vital cancer care closer to home, making treatment more accessible and comfortable for children and their families.

The award also highlights the support of children’s community nurses from Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust, who work together to support patients both in hospital and at home.