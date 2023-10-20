News you can trust since 1858
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Hertfordshire loses public health chief Jim McManus to top job in Wales

The professor had been with the county council for 12 years
By Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:16 BST
HERTFORDSHIRE director of public health Jim McManus has left the county council to take up a post in Wales.

Prof McManus – who has served as president of the Association of Directors of Public Health – had been with the county council for 12 years.

But now he has moved on to become the National Director of Public Health and Wellbeing, at Public Health Wales.

Prof Jim McManusProf Jim McManus
Highlighting the move at a meeting of the county council on Tuesday (October 17), chairman Cllr Terry Douris recognised his contribution to the county.

“Jim has been with the county council for 12 years,” he said.

“And his public health expertise was well respected both across Hertfordshire and nationally – and recognised by his selection to the role of president of the Association of Directors of Public health in 2021.

“We wish Jim all the best in his new role.”

Taking over as the council’s interim director of public health is Sarah Perman, who is a consultant in public health and fellow of the faculty of public health.

She has previously held the positions of deputy director of public health and more recently as director of health integration at the county council.

And, said Cllr Douris: “We welcome Sarah to her new role.”

What does a director of public health do?

They are responsible for determining the overall vision and objectives for public health in a local area or in a defined area of public health, such as health protection. They are accountable for delivering public health objectives and reporting annually on the outcomes and future work.

