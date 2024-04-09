Hertfordshire abuse charity launches community fitness project to help survivors on the road to recovery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Safer Places, a domestic abuse service based in Hertfordshire and Essex, have received over £18,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to undertake the project.

The 'Actively Creating’ project, starting from mid-April, aims to deliver two daytime classes of two hours per week over 48 weeks, consisting of yoga, martial arts, and adaptive games focusing on confidence building.

Janet Dalrymple, CEO of Safer Places, said: “On top of experiencing domestic abuse, survivors are more at risk of physical ailments like fibromyalgia, migraines, and chronic pain; they’re often the sole parent struggling with childcare; they may have had to leave their life and routine behind to get support. All of this can lead to survivors feeling isolated, alone and struggling to build friendships.

Group of people showing support to one another.

“The sessions will be a vital opportunity for survivors and any other women to socialise, connect and exercise together, and we hope the project will provide a safe a welcoming space for all women in the area.”

As well as integrating survivors of abuse back into the wider community, Safer Places aims to raise awareness of abuse for women in the general community.

Lucy Stimpson, who will be leading the sessions, said: “Physical group exercise has a myriad of benefits for a person’s emotional, physical and psychological health.

“The main goal of these classes is to build women’s confidence and have fun!”

Alongside the sessions, the women and their children will be invited to plant trees to promote mindfulness, help the local eco-system and symbolise the power of regrowth.

The sessions will take place in Cheshunt, as well as in Waltham Abbey in Essex