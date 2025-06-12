Do you know the symptoms of Hepatitis A? Signs as experts investigate rise in cases 'linked to supermarket'
- The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) and other health agencies are currently investigating a rise in cases of hepatitis A.
- The cases are suspected to be linked to a food item from a supermarket, it has been reported.
- Hepatitis A, is a liver infection that is not common in the UK.
The UKHSA and other health agencies are investigating a rise in cases of hepatitis A, according to a report by Food Safety News.
Cases of the liver infection are rare in the UK, but have reportedly been confirmed in two clusters across England in regions including the South West, East, West Midlands and London, as well as in Scotland and Northern Ireland.
There have been reports of 54 infections since 2024, with cases still being reporting up to March of this year. The cases are being linked to a “food item” from an “unnamed supermarket”, Food Safety News reports.
So, what is hepatitis A, what are the symptoms and should we be worried? Here’s everything you need to know.
What is hepatitis?
Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver that is usually caused by a viral infection or liver damage. There are different types of hepatitis, called hepatitis A, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.
Hepatitis A is caused by the hepatitis A virus which is usually caught through eating food and drink contaminated with the poo of an infected person.
It is not common in the UK, with cases being more commonly found in countries with poor sanitation.
There is no specific treatment, with symptoms of hepatitis A usually passing within a few months, although in some occasions it can severe and life-threatening.
What are the symptoms of hepatitis A?
- a high temperature
- flu-like symptoms, such as tiredness, headache, and muscle pains
- feeling sick or being sick
- pain in your upper tummy
- diarrhoea or constipation
- pale yellow or pale grey poo
- dark brown pee
- itchy skin – you may also have a raised rash (hives)
- yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes (jaundice)
Hepatitis A usually gets better on its own within three to six months, with most children and some adults experiencing mild or no symptoms.
If you find yourself feeling unwell, your doctor may offer you medications to help with pain or to prevent nausea and vomiting. A small number of people with hepatitis A may develop liver problems, so your GP may suggest blood tests to check your liver function.
Is there a hepatitis vaccine?
There is a vaccine for hepatitis A, however, as it’s not common in the UK, they are not routinely offered due to the low risk of getting infected.
You can access the hepatitis A vaccine if you are at high risk of catching or becoming seriously unwell if you get hepatitis.
Examples of who would be eligible from the NHS include:
- you are travelling to a country where hepatitis A is common
- you have recently been in close physical contact with someone with hepatitis A
- you have long-term liver disease
- you have a blood clotting disorder, such some people with haemophilia
- you are a man who has sex with men
- your job puts you at risk of infection
If you think you need a hepatitis A vaccine speak with your GP to see if you are eligible.
If you have a health story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.