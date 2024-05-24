Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former World Record Holder tries to defy Long Covid.

A Hemel man is attempting to break a world indoor rowing record despite having suffered with Long Covid for nearly four years.

Nick Molloy is a former world record holder and current British record holder in 100m and the minute distance.

However, since 2020 and a relatively light Covid infection, all his problems began about 3 months later. He has suffered with chronic fatigue, blood clots, heart palpitations, enlarged lymph nodes in the lungs and various inflammation issues all over the body.

As Nick says ‘I can’t train professionally anymore as the Post Exertional Malaise means I typically have to spend portions of the next day in bed.

‘I used to train 6-7 days a week but now I’m limited to every other day. I’ve had to import an automatic car for my damaged left knee which I also hold together with KT tape, otherwise the kneecap just sags out of line. I’ve recently paid for an injection of Hyaluronic acid into the ‘good’ knee because I recognise the start of the symptoms of what happened to the other knee.

‘I’m getting pains spreading from the elbow down the forearm, my back is inflamed and don’t start me on the swelling behind my eyes and how it has affected my eyesight. I also wear compression socks because the clot feeling keeps coming back.

‘There is no cure for Long Covid as yet and very little medical assistance. We tend to self medicate, listen to what has helped others and give it a go.

‘I thought I’d try and break the record for my age category but I’m having to pick my battles now. I’m going to first attempt the record on ‘slides’, this is what Olympic rowers specialise in. It’s a smaller talent pool and I have a better chance of success’

Nick is a Personal Trainer with a small gym in Boxmoor.

Since his 2020 infection, he usually has to have a sleep in the afternoon between his lunchtime and evening clients.

‘If I wasn’t self employed, I don’t think I’d be able to hold down a job. When the fatigue hits you, it honestly feels like you’ve been drugged. You just have to lie down.

‘It took 2 years to get a phone call from a Long Covid clinic and they told me all they do is offer support. Obviously that doesn’t help much! It feels like I’ve aged 20 years in only 4. This is my last hurrah, I can’t really sustain this for very long but I wanted to stick two fingers up to Long Covid and prove that long haulers can still do some damage if you put your mind to it.

‘It is easy to get depressed with it and some are suffering in silence a lot worse than I have. When you meet other long haulers there is a knowing nod between you reflecting understanding. Many people just don’t believe how much we struggle. This record attempt is for them’