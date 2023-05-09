Hemel Hempstead student nurse named Great Britain's Student Child Nurse of the Year

A student nurse from Hemel Hempstead has been named Great Britain's Student Child Nurse of the Year 2023.

The inspirational winners of the 2023 Student Nursing Times Awards were revealed in front of the nursing community at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London recently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Celebrating its 12th year, the Student Nursing Times Awards brought together near 800 talented student nurses, education providers, and mentors entering.

Tim Walsh wins Student Nurse of the Year: Children's Nursing. To the left; Steve Ford- Editor of The Nursing Times. Middle; Winner Tim Walsh. To the right; Dr Ruth Oshikanlu- Award winning Nurse/ Midwife/ Health Visitor.

The Student Nursing Times Awards celebrates the very best in nurse education, recognises and rewards brilliant educational establishments and honours those who are committed to developing new nursing talent as mentors, lecturers and providers of placements.

The awards also pay tribute to students who have demonstrated the academic achievement, clinical prowess and personal qualities that will make them brilliant nurses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a rigorous judging process with an independent panel of judges, Hemel’s Tim Walsh won in recognition of his positivity, leadership skills, peer support, and motivation to be a highly passionate and inspiring children’s nurse.

This is what the judges said about Tim:

"Tim is an amazing, very charismatic children’s nursing student. He demonstrated an abundance of positivity. Tim has been working hard on his leadership skills. He is inspiring, highly motivated, and very passionate. Tim is a role model for peers. Tim shared a very varied and interesting journey into children’s nursing. A well-deserved winner, well done Tim!"

Tim himself was absolutely delighted with the award. “Being named the winner of Student Nurse of the Year in the Children's category and to be able to celebrate with fellow students and staff from across Great Britain was a real privilege,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I’m incredibly grateful to the brilliant teaching team here at London South Bank University, and my host trust Great Ormond Street Hospital.”

Editor of Nursing Times, Steve Ford, said: “The Student Nursing Times Awards hold a unique place in the nursing calendar, specifically setting out to recognise an outstanding group of students on their journey to becoming the nurses and midwives.