Hemel Hempstead MP hands £500 to new hospital campaign

Sir Mike Penning MP has handed a £500 cheque to the new hospital campaign.

The Hemel Hempstead MP, a long-time advocate of building a new hospital on greenbelt land rather than concentrating cash on refurbishing Watford General, will see the cash go towards the legal challenge being made by campaigners.

He said: “I absolutely support this legal challenge. The trust was asked to provide a number of options and specifically excluded the new site option despite it being widely supported in the community and proven to be the best option by the New Hospital Campaign.”

"I would urgently encourage local people to get behind this campaign and give the hospital campaigners full support."

Donations to the campaign can be made online at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/new-hospital-campaign