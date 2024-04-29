Hemel Hempstead man in his 90s encourages people to pull on their walking boots for National Walking Month this May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 93-year-old Hemel Hempstead man is helping to encourage others to get a fitness fix during a ‘Mass Health Walk’ this May.

Hundreds of residents are expected to join walks across 15 different locations around Hertfordshire next month to mark National Walking Month.

Last year the team had 250 participants among them was 93-year-old Geoffrey who, since registering in 2015, has completed 560 walks.

Geoffrey says walking gets rid of any stress he has.

He has developed a strong friendship group over the years with who he goes on holiday with and who support each other.

The Hemel resident said after finishing a walk he feels ‘on top of the world, like a cloud relieved of any stress’.

He added: “I feel totally different. Any worries I had are all gone. Walking gets rids of any stress I had. I’ve talked to people the entire way around and we’ve put the world to rights.”

Every walk is led by volunteers, who in total provided 13,000 hours to Hertfordshire Health Walks in 2023. The volunteers are trained by charity Ramblers UK standard and are on hand to support participants whatever their walking experience.

Walks span from 20 to 30 minute flat walks with regular stops to moderate hills with faster pace, all the way through to six mile progression walks.

To find your nearest Hertfordshire Health Walk, visit the Hertfordshire County Council Health Walks webpage.