Hemel Hempstead Hospice garden party returns with fun-packed family day out

Attractions include stalls, dog show, circus skills, craft activities and much more

The popular St Francis Hospice Garden Party returns this weekend promising a fun-packed day out for all the family.

A firm favourite in the Hospice calendar, visitors are welcome to Ashridge House which hosts the event, from 12 noon and 5pm on Sunday. (10/9)

This year sees the return of the dog show, circus skills, puppet shows, craft activities and bouncy castles. There is also face painting, sand art, mask and crown making, not forgetting the Pimm’s Tent, Shop Local Village and an impressive array of food stalls.

Keep a watch out too for the special dinosaurs who will be joining in the fun too alongside the new Silent Disco tent which aims to feature three genres of music.

Jane, a supporter of the Hospice event, said: “My dog, Wilson, and I are really looking forward to attending the Garden Party again this year. I love the atmosphere and music. Wilson loves all the fuss he gets at the Shopping Village, he always managed to sniff out the most amazing food and dog

treats.”

Husband-and-wife team, Katie and Alex of Wood Fired Wonders, added: “The Garden Party is one of our favourite events of the year and it’s always been a huge success. It is a great day out for the whole family with something for every generation and even the dogs love it.

"The event is really well run by the Hospice team and it is great to know we are helping to support a brilliant cause. They always have a fantastic turn out with a great selection of both food and non-food traders. We have been attending for several years now and look forward to being around at several more.”

Advance tickets available here are recommended to avoid queues.

Advance tickets are £7, adults, £3,children with free entry for under 3s/carers. Tickets on the door cost £9 per adult and £3 per child. Tickets are also available from Hospice shops.

The first ever garden party was held in 2004 and plays a vital role in funding the Hospice’s specialist care. Families enjoy the chilled vibe and browsing the variety of stalls. There is plenty of parking on-site at Ashridge House, with the beautiful grounds also open to visitors.