Hemel Hempstead football team raises hundreds in memory of crucial supporter's late wife

A Sunday league football team based in Hemel Hempstead has raised hundreds of pounds in memory of a key supporter’s wife.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Herts Wanderers FC has raised over £770 for Breast Cancer Now in memory of Dawn Payne.

Dawn was married to Nick Payne, a long-time supporter and sponsor of the club, who lost the mum-of-two to breast cancer in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick said in a video for the cancer charity, which can be viewed online here: “Breast Cancer Now were there for me. I just needed to talk. Speaking to someone who I didn’t know, who had experience, was amazing, could put things into perspective for me, were non-judgemental, and reminded me that all the feelings that I’m going through are normal and to not be ashamed of them.

"Absolutely every day I look at my boys and see Dawn in them. Their mannerisms. The generosity that they’ve got. The humility that they’ve got. The kindness that they’ve got. No child should ever have to deal with what they’ve had to deal with.

"The research that Breast Cancer Now funds is so important. It could have given Dawn and others in the same situation extra time, which is so, so priceless.”

In the club’s fundraiser, which can be viewed on GoFundMe here, player-manager Jamie Brennan explains that Nick has been a sponsor and consistent supporter of the team which formed in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie said: “We are extremely grateful to Nick, who has been an unwavering pillar of support in helping our football club get off the ground. His dedication and hard work have been instrumental in making our team what it is today.”

Dawn passed away in 2019

He also mentioned that prior to her passing, Dawn played a special part in the lives of many members of the football team.

In 2017, Dawn was diagnosed with breast cancer and successfully underwent chemotherapy. Following a recurrence she passed away on August 28, 2019.

The club has set a target goal of £1,000 and at the time of writing has received 35 separate donations towards their target.

West Herts Wanderers FC play in the Berkhamsted Sunday League.