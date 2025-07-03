Have your say on plans for a new Health Campus for Hemel Hempstead

Proposals for a new health facility are under way to meet the changing health needs of people in Dacorum.

Plans have been launched by the local NHS and Dacorum Borough Council to explore opportunities to bring hospital, GP, mental health, social care, wellbeing and community services under one roof.

A new purpose-built and accessible health facility would improve how and where services are delivered, so that health and care services across Dacorum are more joined up and accessible to all.

Proposals will look at the changing health needs of people in Dacorum, changes to local health and care services, what to expect of a new model of care, a timeline and how people can get involved.

Changes behind the proposals include addressing and recognising that 'some people in Dacorum feel let down by the way services have been managed and organised over many years’.

A spokesperson for Dacorum Borough Council, said: “This is an opportunity to improve and strengthen the way we deliver the healthcare our communities receive both now and over the coming decades. Central to that will be bringing services together into a more joined-up and integrated health and care service, so we can more effectively meet the future needs of the local community.

“We are exploring what the best way of doing this is in practice and will be reviewing a series of options in a strategic case we are developing with partners.

“One of these is the relocation of existing services to a purpose-built facility/health campus in Market Square, Hemel Hempstead.

“This new facility would bring many services together in one place. This will make it much easier to get the care and support you need – all under one roof.

“You’ll be able to access specialist advice, get tests or treatment, and access support from different services all in one location.”

Over the summer the health service and council want to better understand what services local people want to see in Hemel Hempstead and how they can best meet future care needs.

The spokesperson added: “So, we’ll be seeking your feedback and thoughts on the health campus to shape our thinking and approach – and would value your views on this option. This will then be considered against other alternatives in the Strategic Outline Case.”

The proposals suggest a campus will help shift the focus from treating people only when they reach a health crisis, to supporting their health earlier.

Rather than relying on hospital visits, more care will happen locally, in the community, with teams working together to support patients before health problems get worse.

And, it’s hoped a new health campus won’t just improve healthcare – but also help revitalise the town centre, by bringing more people, professionals, and activity into the area, making the town centre more attractive for businesses and investors.

A survey giving people an opportunity to have their say on the plans is open from today ( July 3 to August 21). Hard copies are available in all Dacorum libraries and at the Forum in Hemel Hempstead.

Results from the survey will be fed into the development of the Strategic Outline Case by the end of 2025.

An ‘Outline Business Case’ will then be set up 2026.

Access the survey to have your say here.

