Haircuts, hot meals and health support offered to homeless people across Hertfordshire
Hot meals, hair cuts and health advice are on offer to those experiencing homelessness in Hemel Hempstead.
Hertfordshire County Council (HCC), the NHS, local charities and community groups have come together to bring health service and support to homeless shelters across the county, including in Hemel.
Sessions take place every three months at the Hemel Hempstead homeless shelter.Those involved include Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust’s vaccination team, the county council’s health protection nurses and improvement teams which provide cancer screening and support to help people stop smoking while mental health support is also available from Hertordshire Mind.
Meanwhile charity Change, Grow Live, a charity helps those with drug and alcohol addiction and charity Breakeven supports those with a gambling addiction.
Local barbers have also been providing free haircuts to those who could not otherwise afford them.
The sessions take place in the communal areas of the hostels, and last for three to four hours. Residents and other local rough sleepers are free to drop in as and when they like, with food and drink also provided.
Community safety representative Morris Bright at HCC said: “This is such an important project as it is actively addressing health inequalities within this community and reducing some of the barriers that people who are homeless may experience in accessing health services.”Health protection nurse Aurea Dileto added: “This project has been a fantastic opportunity to support our homeless community.“I organise and co-ordinate services that will be of most benefit for the residents and strive to make our event days as informative as possible in a relaxed environment.“Feedback from the residents has been very positive as they feel comfortable to engage, and have built trust with our professionals.
“This experience has been truly humbling and enlightening.”
Cllr Bright added: “Aurea and her team are doing a fantastic job, helping those who are homeless to get the support they need - whether it’s help for overcoming an addiction, a friendly face to talk to or getting a flu and COVID-19 booster to protect them this winter.“It’s wonderful to see us working so closely with the NHS, charities and community groups to make a real difference to people’s lives.”