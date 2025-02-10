The recently launched project is set to transform the lives of 29,000 households across Warrington

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Digi Care Health UK is set to revolutionise the way the UK delivers health and social care, according to managing director Shaun Ennis.

The recently launched project is set to transform the lives of 29,000 households across Warrington, marking a significant step toward addressing quality of life and health challenges in the region. Partnering with Future Connected Fibre to facilitate the rollout of high-speed broadband across local communities, the project will provide a smooth transition from analogue to digital systems across the community in a move that Ennis hopes to one day distribute across the entire UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project will be revolutionary and give great support to the health care system and support the government’s aspiration to digitise elements of the NHS to free up capacity in its hospitals.

"Warrington is the start, and we look forward to improving tens of thousands of lives with this project.”

Digi Care has been an eight-year project for the town of Warrington and aligns with the government’s mission to build a future-ready health and social care system.

For Warrington Council CEO Professor Steven Broomhead MBE, the project puts the north-west town at the forefront of a major breakthrough in digital health care and hopes Warrington can now act as a bench marker for the rest of the UK in the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Digi Care Health UK

"This project represents a major leap forward for our community," he said. "Digi Care will transform people's lives in terms of their health and their wellbeing through use of digital technology.

"We are really pleased, it's an idea we've had for a long time and it's a demonstration project for the nation. "It is about benefitting our residents and making sure we're a healthier population but if it can work here then we think it can work anywhere else in England."

Dave Thompson of Warrington Disability Partnership believes that the project will be a game-changer for independent living and cutting NHS waiting hours.

Thompson, who uses a wheelchair in his everyday life, has first-hand knowledge of how digital care can help assist those with disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it is through the technology that helps make his day-to-day easier or how he has seen family and friends lives changed by digital healthcare, the Warrington resident is passionate about providing people with access to the project.

"We are all about finding independent living solutions for disabled people and older people and this is a really exciting time for us," he said. "There are so many times when you ring up your GP and can't get an appointment.

"If we could do more face to face then that would be great but that's not going to happen in today's climate, so having interviews on the phone and seeing someone via digital technology is a great way of cutting down the waiting lists and that really provides that independence."

Warrington South MP Sarah Hall added: "Digi Care demonstrates how collaboration between government, healthcare providers, and local stakeholders can create meaningful change. This initiative will help us build a healthier, more connected future."

Participants were speaking at the launch of a groundbreaking Wellbeing Project “Digi Care Health UK" in partnership with Warrington Council. For more information visit www.DigiCareHeathUK.co.uk