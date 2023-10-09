Founder of Hemel Hempstead-based neurorehabilitation centre is shortlisted for national award
and live on Freeview channel 276
The founder of a Hemel Hempstead-based neurorehabilitation centre, has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.
Neurokinex CEO Harvey Sihota is among 12 people in the running for the NR Times Rehab Leader of the Year Award.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The accolade, from the NR (Neuro-Rehab) Times publication, recognises those dedicated to driving forward positive change within the neurorehabilitation sector.
Sponsored by complex care provider, Breakthrough Case Management, the Rehab Leader of the Year Award will be decided by a public vote, which is open until mid-October.
And the centre is calling on the Hemel Hempstead community to support Harvey in recognition of the life-changing rehab he has brought to the region.
Catrin May, co-founder and director of Breakthrough, said: “This is an opportunity to honour those that have gone the extra mile, demonstrated leadership in the rehabilitation field, made significant contributions to the advancement of rehabilitation services and ultimately improved client outcomes.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Neurokinex centre practices spinal cord injury therapy from around the world, such as wide pulse stimulation and locomotor training. Neurokinex also has a ‘Step Up Scheme’, comprising of six free sessions to newly injured clients, referred by the NHS. The service is described by the centre as a ‘lifeline for many’.
Harvey established Neurokinex following his own life-changing spinal cord injury. Not finding the right level of rehab after he left hospital, he set helping to make quality technologies and techniques accessible to all.