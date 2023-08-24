Former Hertfordshire athlete prepares to attempt unique Ironman record to highlight the burden of mental health

A Hertfordshire-born endurance athlete is attempting the first ever 15kg weighted Ironman record to highlight mental health burdens, on World Suicide Prevention Day.

Isaac Kenyon is aiming to shine a spotlight on the concept of ‘mental fitness’ through a full distance Ironman challenge, while wearing a 15kg weighted vest.

The 29-year-old’s fundraiser will support mental health charity Mind, in Mid Hertfordshire, with an initial target of £1,000.

Isaac is preparing for the big day in his 15kg vest. Image: Daniel Wai Li Williams

He is inviting people to donate and support him in spirit by following his social media page.

A traditional Ironman challenge involves a triathlon – encompassing swimming, cycling and running - of just over 140 miles. But the Isaac’s aim to resonate with society’s growing mental health issues will see him take it to the next level, with a 15kg weighted vest.

The former Hertfordshire man was inspired to take on the challenge after dealing with his own battles with anxiety, feelings of disconnect and moments of suicidal despair.

He explained: “Wearing a 15kg weighted vest during the Ironman isn't just about conquering a physical challenge, it's a powerful metaphor for the burdens of mental health struggles.

"With every step, I carry the weight of those who battle anxiety, depression, and thoughts of despair. This journey isn't just mine—it's a shared testament of resilience, empathy, and the hope that through open conversations, we can alleviate the hidden weights many carry.”As the record attempt falls on World Suicide Prevention Day, on September 10 which highlights global efforts to increase awareness about suicide, encourage mental health understanding, and provide support to individuals facing suicidal thoughts.

Carrying a 15kg weight will add impact to the physical strain, joint stress and breathing difficulties involved in an Ironman challenge, ramping up the need for mental resilience.

Isaac added: "I believe mental fitness to be a form of training much like physical fitness which can help everyday people to become more resilient and develop tools and coping strategies to deal with difficult periods of mental health and awareness around this subject can help reduce the stigma around mental health.