Expansion of doctors' site among most recent planning applications made in Dacorum

Plans to revamp a medical facility is among the most recent housing requests sent to Dacorum Borough Council.

One Stop Doctors in Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead, is requesting planning permission to construct a two-storey extension at its base. This would also require changes to its car parking layout and other parts of its centre.

This is just one of the planning requests sent to Dacorum Borough Council, here is the full list of weekly applications up to 12 February:

Reference: 25/00188/FHA

Dacorum Borough Council

Address: Northend Cottage Bedmond Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Construction of a greenhouse.

Reference: 25/00260/FHA

Address: Old Byways House Byways Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Removal of conservatory, single storey side extensions, two storey front and rear

extensions

Reference: 25/00262/FUL

Address: Chedworth Hemp Lane Wigginton Tring

Proposal: Demolition of existing dwelling and Construction of new dwelling. External works

including the widening of the existing vehicular access.

Reference: 25/00264/FHA

Address: 2 Brickmakers Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8NY

Proposal: Demolition of garage, workshop and construction of a part two storey, part single storey

side extension.

Reference: 25/00267/FUL

Address: One Stop Doctors One Medical House Boundary Way Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Construction of two-storey extension and reconfiguration of the internal layout, ancillary

plant and associated car parking and landscaping

Reference: 25/00275/FHA

Address: 15 Damask Close Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5UA

Proposal: Single storey extension to converted garage.

Reference: 25/00276/FHA

Address: 154 Chaulden Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 2BT

Proposal: Construction of single storey rear extension with flat roof, construction of first floor rear

extension, conversion of garage

Reference: 25/00277/FHA

Address: The Barn Chiltern Northchurch Common Berkhamsted

Proposal: Demolition of existing building and replacement with a new annexed building

Reference: 25/00278/FHA

Address: 12 Trebellan Drive Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5EL

Proposal: Part single storey part two storey rear extension, two storey side extension, front

entrance porch and alterations to front fenestration.

Reference: 25/00284/TPO

Address: Little Corner Cross Oak Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 25/00285/FHA

Address: Rose Cottage Watery Lane Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Two storey front extension

Reference: 25/00286/DRC

Address: Childrens Nursery 203 - 205 High Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details required by Condition 4 (Parking and Travel Plan) attached to planning

permission 23/02023/FUL.

Reference: 25/00287/FUL

Address: Verge By Hemel Stags Rugby Club Pennine Way Hemel Hempstead HP2 5UD

Proposal: Construction and operation of a micro energy storage project.

Reference: 25/00288/FHA

Address: 1 Deimos Drive Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5NH

Proposal: Part Two storey rear extension, and single storey front extension.

Reference: 25/00289/TEL

Address: Woodwells Caravan Park Boundary Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Removal of the existing tower and antennas and the installation of a new 25m high

lattice tower supporting 6 no. antennas, 2 no. transmission dishes, and ancillary development

thereto including Remote Radio units (RRUs).

Reference: 25/00290/FHA

Address: Holloway Cottage Track From Cadmore Lane To Hastoe Grove Hastoe Tring

Proposal: Part ground floor and part first floor rear extension and additional roof glazing.

Reference: 25/00291/FHA

Address: 30 Priory Gardens Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DS

Proposal: Single storey rear and front extension, raising of front elevation eaves and ridge,

insertion of rooflights

Reference: 25/00292/LDP

Address: 35 The Horseshoe Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8QS

Proposal: Garage conversion replacing the garage door with a window and door and inserting a

roof light.

Reference: 25/00293/FHA

Address: 49 Tring Road Wilstone Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Conservatory to rear elevation

Reference: 25/00294/FHA

Address: 66 Upper Hall Park Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2NR

Proposal: Two storey rear extension, new single storey front extension. External alterations.

Reference: 25/00295/RPA

Address: Criterion Publishing Ltd 89 High Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Conversion of existing detached office building to a new single dwellinghouse.

Reference: 25/00298/RET

Address: Prime Steak & Grill 196 High Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Garden room pergola with retractable roof and glass sliding doors.

Reference: 25/00299/LBC

Address: Prime Steak & Grill 196 High Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Garden room pergola with retractable roof and glass sliding doors.

Reference: 25/00300/FHA

Address: The Mayflower 1 Mayflower Avenue Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 25/00301/LDP

Address: Cedar House Graemesdyke Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Conversion of attic space, addition of three dormer windows and front-facing roof lights.

Reference: 25/00302/FHA

Address: 105 Hunters Oak Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 7SZ

Proposal: Single storey rear extension and insertion of 1No. rooflight to rear roofslope

Reference: 25/00305/DRC

Address: Haresfoot Farm Chesham Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by condition 9 (contamination 1) attached to planning permission

23/02508/MFA

Reference: 25/00306/DRC

Address: Haresfoot Farm Chesham Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by condition 8 (Construction management plan) attached to

planning permission 23/02508/MFA

Reference: 25/00308/FUL

Address: Land North Of A41 Tring Road Dudswell Berkhamsted

Proposal: Construction of agricultural Building to support Bee Breeding Use, including formation

of pond, tree planting and siting of hives.

Reference: 25/00312/TCA

Address: Saddlers Walk Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8DL

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 25/00309/DRC

Address: 17 Hempstead Lane Potten End Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by condition 4 (hard and soft landscaping) attached to planning

permission 24/01253/FUL

Reference: 25/00310/FHA

Address: 95 Widmore Drive Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5ND

Proposal: Single storey front sloped roof porch extension, Double storey side extension with

pitched roof, single storey rear sloped roof extension.

Reference: 25/00311/TPO

Address: 2 Chenies Court Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 7JU

Proposal: Works to trees

Reference: 25/00313/FHA

Address: 8 Park View Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3EY

Proposal: Resurfacing of driveway and widening of existing crossover

Reference: 25/00314/FUL

Address: 38 Juniper Square Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4GB

Proposal: Division of existing commercial unit into 2 self-contained commercial units. Installation

of additional entrance doors, 2 external air conditioning units, proposed business signage.

Reference: 25/00315/ADV

Address: 38 Juniper Square Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4GB

Proposal: Proposed fascia signage

Reference: 25/00317/DRC

Address: Phasels Wood Rucklers Lane Kings Langley Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by Conditions 2, 6 and 8 attached to planning permission

24/02139/FUL.

Reference: 25/00322/DRC

Address: 87A Sunnyhill Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1TA

Proposal: Details as required by Condition 5 attached to planning permission 24/01929/FHA.

Reference: 25/00333/TPO

Address: 25 Kings Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3BH

Proposal: Works to tree

Reference: 25/00323/ROC

Address: Frithsden Vineyard Frithsden Lane Frithsden Hemel Hempstead

Proposal: Variation of condition 2 of planning permission 23/00064/REFU allowed on appeal

under APP/A1910/W/23/3327060, date of appeal 02/09/2024

Reference: 25/00324/FHA

Address: 109 Leverstock Green Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8PR

Proposal: Part two storey, part single storey side /rear/front extension.

Reference: 25/00325/FUL

Address: Wing Walker Farm Marshcroft Lane Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Conversion of existing barn to dwelling house, demolition of additional barn and

erection of store and garaging.

Reference: 25/00326/FHA

Address: 40A Coniston Road Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8BU

Proposal: Ground floor rear extension

Reference: 25/00327/RET

Address: 7 Saturn Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5NY

Proposal: Use of property as an HMO C4.

Reference: 25/00328/RET

Address: 54 Varney Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 2LR

Proposal: Single storey rear extension

Reference: 25/00329/FUL

Address: Rear Of 134 Chipperfield Road Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 9JD

Proposal: Temporary use of mobile home for residential accommodation.

Reference: 25/00330/TPO

Address: 2 Ballinger Court Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3BX

Proposal: T1 Oak - Fell and treat stump with eco-plugs

Reference: 25/00331/LDP

Address: 65 Hempstead Road Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8BS

Proposal: Roof Extension involving a Hip to Gable, rear dormer with 3 No. front roof lights.

Reference: 25/00332/DRC

Address: The Garden House London Road Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by Condition 2 attached to planning permission 23/02780/FHA.

Reference: 25/00337/DRC

Address: Hemel One Boundary Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by Condition 3 attached to planning permission 24/01740/MFA.

Reference: 25/00338/DRC

Address: Hemel One Boundary Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by condition 4 (Arboricultural study) attached to planning permission

24/01740/MFA

Reference: 25/00339/DRC

Address: Hemel One Boundary Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Details as required by Condition 5 attached to planning permission 24/01740/MFA.

Reference: 25/00347/TCA

Address: Spey Cottage Doctors Commons Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire

Proposal: Works to trees