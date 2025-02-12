Expansion of doctors' site among most recent planning applications made in Dacorum
One Stop Doctors in Boundary Way, Hemel Hempstead, is requesting planning permission to construct a two-storey extension at its base. This would also require changes to its car parking layout and other parts of its centre.
This is just one of the planning requests sent to Dacorum Borough Council, here is the full list of weekly applications up to 12 February:
Reference: 25/00188/FHA
Address: Northend Cottage Bedmond Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Construction of a greenhouse.
Reference: 25/00260/FHA
Address: Old Byways House Byways Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Removal of conservatory, single storey side extensions, two storey front and rear
extensions
Reference: 25/00262/FUL
Address: Chedworth Hemp Lane Wigginton Tring
Proposal: Demolition of existing dwelling and Construction of new dwelling. External works
including the widening of the existing vehicular access.
Reference: 25/00264/FHA
Address: 2 Brickmakers Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8NY
Proposal: Demolition of garage, workshop and construction of a part two storey, part single storey
side extension.
Reference: 25/00267/FUL
Address: One Stop Doctors One Medical House Boundary Way Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Construction of two-storey extension and reconfiguration of the internal layout, ancillary
plant and associated car parking and landscaping
Reference: 25/00275/FHA
Address: 15 Damask Close Tring Hertfordshire HP23 5UA
Proposal: Single storey extension to converted garage.
Reference: 25/00276/FHA
Address: 154 Chaulden Lane Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 2BT
Proposal: Construction of single storey rear extension with flat roof, construction of first floor rear
extension, conversion of garage
Reference: 25/00277/FHA
Address: The Barn Chiltern Northchurch Common Berkhamsted
Proposal: Demolition of existing building and replacement with a new annexed building
Reference: 25/00278/FHA
Address: 12 Trebellan Drive Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5EL
Proposal: Part single storey part two storey rear extension, two storey side extension, front
entrance porch and alterations to front fenestration.
Reference: 25/00284/TPO
Address: Little Corner Cross Oak Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Works to trees
Reference: 25/00285/FHA
Address: Rose Cottage Watery Lane Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Two storey front extension
Reference: 25/00286/DRC
Address: Childrens Nursery 203 - 205 High Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details required by Condition 4 (Parking and Travel Plan) attached to planning
permission 23/02023/FUL.
Reference: 25/00287/FUL
Address: Verge By Hemel Stags Rugby Club Pennine Way Hemel Hempstead HP2 5UD
Proposal: Construction and operation of a micro energy storage project.
Reference: 25/00288/FHA
Address: 1 Deimos Drive Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5NH
Proposal: Part Two storey rear extension, and single storey front extension.
Reference: 25/00289/TEL
Address: Woodwells Caravan Park Boundary Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Removal of the existing tower and antennas and the installation of a new 25m high
lattice tower supporting 6 no. antennas, 2 no. transmission dishes, and ancillary development
thereto including Remote Radio units (RRUs).
Reference: 25/00290/FHA
Address: Holloway Cottage Track From Cadmore Lane To Hastoe Grove Hastoe Tring
Proposal: Part ground floor and part first floor rear extension and additional roof glazing.
Reference: 25/00291/FHA
Address: 30 Priory Gardens Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2DS
Proposal: Single storey rear and front extension, raising of front elevation eaves and ridge,
insertion of rooflights
Reference: 25/00292/LDP
Address: 35 The Horseshoe Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8QS
Proposal: Garage conversion replacing the garage door with a window and door and inserting a
roof light.
Reference: 25/00293/FHA
Address: 49 Tring Road Wilstone Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Conservatory to rear elevation
Reference: 25/00294/FHA
Address: 66 Upper Hall Park Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 2NR
Proposal: Two storey rear extension, new single storey front extension. External alterations.
Reference: 25/00295/RPA
Address: Criterion Publishing Ltd 89 High Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Conversion of existing detached office building to a new single dwellinghouse.
Reference: 25/00298/RET
Address: Prime Steak & Grill 196 High Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Garden room pergola with retractable roof and glass sliding doors.
Reference: 25/00299/LBC
Address: Prime Steak & Grill 196 High Street Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Garden room pergola with retractable roof and glass sliding doors.
Reference: 25/00300/FHA
Address: The Mayflower 1 Mayflower Avenue Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Reference: 25/00301/LDP
Address: Cedar House Graemesdyke Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Conversion of attic space, addition of three dormer windows and front-facing roof lights.
Reference: 25/00302/FHA
Address: 105 Hunters Oak Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 7SZ
Proposal: Single storey rear extension and insertion of 1No. rooflight to rear roofslope
Reference: 25/00305/DRC
Address: Haresfoot Farm Chesham Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by condition 9 (contamination 1) attached to planning permission
23/02508/MFA
Reference: 25/00306/DRC
Address: Haresfoot Farm Chesham Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by condition 8 (Construction management plan) attached to
planning permission 23/02508/MFA
Reference: 25/00308/FUL
Address: Land North Of A41 Tring Road Dudswell Berkhamsted
Proposal: Construction of agricultural Building to support Bee Breeding Use, including formation
of pond, tree planting and siting of hives.
Reference: 25/00312/TCA
Address: Saddlers Walk Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8DL
Proposal: Works to trees
Reference: 25/00309/DRC
Address: 17 Hempstead Lane Potten End Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by condition 4 (hard and soft landscaping) attached to planning
permission 24/01253/FUL
Reference: 25/00310/FHA
Address: 95 Widmore Drive Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5ND
Proposal: Single storey front sloped roof porch extension, Double storey side extension with
pitched roof, single storey rear sloped roof extension.
Reference: 25/00311/TPO
Address: 2 Chenies Court Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 7JU
Proposal: Works to trees
Reference: 25/00313/FHA
Address: 8 Park View Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3EY
Proposal: Resurfacing of driveway and widening of existing crossover
Reference: 25/00314/FUL
Address: 38 Juniper Square Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4GB
Proposal: Division of existing commercial unit into 2 self-contained commercial units. Installation
of additional entrance doors, 2 external air conditioning units, proposed business signage.
Reference: 25/00315/ADV
Address: 38 Juniper Square Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 4GB
Proposal: Proposed fascia signage
Reference: 25/00317/DRC
Address: Phasels Wood Rucklers Lane Kings Langley Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by Conditions 2, 6 and 8 attached to planning permission
24/02139/FUL.
Reference: 25/00322/DRC
Address: 87A Sunnyhill Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1TA
Proposal: Details as required by Condition 5 attached to planning permission 24/01929/FHA.
Reference: 25/00333/TPO
Address: 25 Kings Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3BH
Proposal: Works to tree
Reference: 25/00323/ROC
Address: Frithsden Vineyard Frithsden Lane Frithsden Hemel Hempstead
Proposal: Variation of condition 2 of planning permission 23/00064/REFU allowed on appeal
under APP/A1910/W/23/3327060, date of appeal 02/09/2024
Reference: 25/00324/FHA
Address: 109 Leverstock Green Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8PR
Proposal: Part two storey, part single storey side /rear/front extension.
Reference: 25/00325/FUL
Address: Wing Walker Farm Marshcroft Lane Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Conversion of existing barn to dwelling house, demolition of additional barn and
erection of store and garaging.
Reference: 25/00326/FHA
Address: 40A Coniston Road Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8BU
Proposal: Ground floor rear extension
Reference: 25/00327/RET
Address: 7 Saturn Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 5NY
Proposal: Use of property as an HMO C4.
Reference: 25/00328/RET
Address: 54 Varney Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 2LR
Proposal: Single storey rear extension
Reference: 25/00329/FUL
Address: Rear Of 134 Chipperfield Road Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 9JD
Proposal: Temporary use of mobile home for residential accommodation.
Reference: 25/00330/TPO
Address: 2 Ballinger Court Berkhamsted Hertfordshire HP4 3BX
Proposal: T1 Oak - Fell and treat stump with eco-plugs
Reference: 25/00331/LDP
Address: 65 Hempstead Road Kings Langley Hertfordshire WD4 8BS
Proposal: Roof Extension involving a Hip to Gable, rear dormer with 3 No. front roof lights.
Reference: 25/00332/DRC
Address: The Garden House London Road Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by Condition 2 attached to planning permission 23/02780/FHA.
Reference: 25/00337/DRC
Address: Hemel One Boundary Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by Condition 3 attached to planning permission 24/01740/MFA.
Reference: 25/00338/DRC
Address: Hemel One Boundary Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by condition 4 (Arboricultural study) attached to planning permission
24/01740/MFA
Reference: 25/00339/DRC
Address: Hemel One Boundary Way Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Details as required by Condition 5 attached to planning permission 24/01740/MFA.
Reference: 25/00347/TCA
Address: Spey Cottage Doctors Commons Road Berkhamsted Hertfordshire
Proposal: Works to trees