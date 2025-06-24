Excellence awards for ‘exceptional colleagues’ putting babies and families at the heart of care

Two outstanding colleagues at West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust have been recognised for their inspirational work supporting babies and their families across Hertfordshire.

The NHS East of England Perinatal Awards celebrate outstanding contributions in maternity and neonatal departments across the region, while also sharing best practice and innovative work to help improve care for women and their babies.

Infant Feeding Lead Neonatal Nurse Sarah Guest won the ‘Excellence in Experience Award’ for improving the neonatal journey and experience for parents whose babies are born early and in the care of the Trust.

Sarah is currently working in collaboration with the local Maternity and Neonatal Voices Partnership (MNVP) to establish a project that allows neonatal babies to be treated by their mother's bedside rather than in a separate room.

Midwives Tracy Curran (left) and Sarah Guest celebrate outstanding contributions in the NHS East of England Perinatal Awards

Those babies who are well enough will benefit from being looked after close to their mother – ensuring those precious moments between mum and baby are uninterrupted.

Sarah is also leading her colleagues on the Neonatal Unit to achieve a Unicef stage 3 ‘Baby Friendly Initiative’ accreditation later this year. The Stage 3 award is the final step on the ladder before reaching full BFI accreditation. The team must show how they have supported parents to build a close and loving relationship with their baby; that they are valued as partners in care, and that babies can receive breastmilk where possible.

Lead Professional Midwifery Advocate Tracy Curran was runner up in the ‘Midwife of the Year’ category for being an inspirational midwife, both within the Trust and regionally.

Tracy’s passion for supporting everyone she meets make her an exceptional colleague. She supports the extensive regional programme of the Labour Ward Coordinators Forum which improves the quality and safety of maternity services.

Her compassion and empathy resonate with forum members, and she validates both the highlights and challenges faced by those in maternity roles. Her Trust colleagues also value the input and encouragement she provides in her role as Lead Professional Midwifery Advocate, where she promotes the delivery of high-quality, compassionate care.

Chief Nurse Kelly McGovern said: “Sarah and Tracy’s love for their roles is evident in everything they do. They are both exceptional colleagues, inspiring all of those around them, both locally and regionally. Babies and families are always at the heart of their care.”