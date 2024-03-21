Empowering residents through movement at St Pauls Care Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With an aim to foster joy, health, and community engagement, this special performance and activity was designed to meet the unique needs and interests of our residents. Dacorum Community Dance offers creative and caring dance sessions to older people in the community, enhancing lives through dance. These performances and activities offer a welcoming and inclusive environment where participants can explore various dance styles, improve mobility, and connect with peers.

Dance is not only a beautiful form of self-expression but also a highly beneficial activity for older adults. Studies have shown that regular dancing can enhance balance, flexibility, and coordination, reduce the risk of falls, and contribute to overall physical and mental well-being. Moreover, dancing is a social activity that encourages camaraderie and helps combat loneliness, which is particularly important for our residents.

Emma Adu, Care Home Manager said “St Pauls Care Centre has a dedicated activities team who work with each resident to find things that they enjoy. Giving each person choice ensures that our residents are happy, as we understand that mental wellbeing is just as important as physical wellbeing. It was heart-warming to see our residents up dancing along with the group, a joyful day was had by all and we look forward to welcoming the group back again."

About St Pauls Care Centre

St Pauls Care Centre in Hemel Hempstead is a warm and welcoming family-run care home, offering residential, nursing, dementia and palliative care to our residents. Rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC (Care Quality Commission) in May 2020, and built according to dementia care best practice, our friendly team, calming environments and expert care makes each resident feel right at home. St Pauls Care Centre’s charming gardens are a favourite with our residents, with its spacious areas to relax. St Pauls Care Centre offers a balanced care plan for each resident, whilst allowing residents the freedom to enjoy the activities they love. Our charming living and dining quarters will bring our residents together to socialise and build friendships, while our experienced chefs cook delicious and nutritious meals.