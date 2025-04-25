Doctors recognised for local community impact with national awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two doctors at the same NHS trust have both been recognised nationally for their exceptional contributions to the local community.

Consultant Paediatrician Dr Vasanta Nanduri and Consultant Cardiologist Dr Philip Moore have both been awarded a National Clinical Impact Award (NCIA) in the same year, following a highly competitive process.

The NCIA recognises the clinical impact of the work of consultants who demonstrate exceptional contributions and innovations in clinical care.

Consultant Cardiologist Dr Philip Moore and Consultant Paediatrician Dr Vasanta Nanduri.

Dr Nanduri was recognised for supporting young patients who have cancer and for regularly exceeding her clinical obligations.

She shoulders an extraordinarily profile of work – she is a Paediatric Oncologist and Endocrinologist, senior medical educator and examiner, mentor and researcher – while maintaining a focus on care for children and their families.

Dr Nanduri has a leading role in supporting training and assessment. She has made huge strides as head of the Eastern Region Paediatric School, overseeing a large team of training programme directors, college tutors and trainers, supporting over 400 trainees in the programme.

She is also Officer of Exams for the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) and a specialist in specific rare cancers.

Consultant Cardiologist Dr Philip Moore has also been recognised. He has a special interest in implantable pacing devices making an impact locally, nationally and internationally.

He has a particular interest in education and teaching and works closely with local GPs and patients. Feedback from his patients has always been very positive.

He actively links his local community together through support groups for cardiology patients, and regionally through his teaching of cardiology trainees.

Dr Mike van der Watt, the Trust’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “We are hugely proud of Dr Nanduri and Dr Moore for both achieving this prestigious award and we celebrate their exceptional work which has received the recognition it fully deserves.”