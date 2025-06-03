Do you have a few hours a week to spare and a big heart? If so, Watford General Hospital’s Emergency Department (ED) could really use someone like you.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospital’s Voluntary Services team is calling for calm, compassionate individuals to join its growing band of volunteers who help bring comfort, connection and calm to one of the hospital’s busiest areas.

The Emergency Department can be a whirlwind of activity, fast paced, often stressful and full of people facing challenging moments. Volunteers can play a vital role simply by their presence. Whether offering directions, sitting with patients or lending a listening ear when it’s needed most, these small gestures go a long way in making sure no patient feels alone or overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s not just patients who benefit. Volunteers support patient-facing staff too, easing the pressure by offering refreshments or refilling linen stands which helps the department run more smoothly.

Keith providing refreshments to staff

Gabriel Duduta, Voluntary Services Deputy Team Lead, said: “More volunteers means more time and more kindness in every interaction. Every small act of kindness from a volunteer in ED helps turn a difficult moment into something more bearable and that’s the kind of impact we want to grow every day.”

Earlier this year, the Trust also celebrated the enormous contribution volunteers of all ages make to life on the wards. 17-year-old Maja and eighty-seven-year-old Alan featured in a video, speaking to each other about their experiences and highlights of volunteering. Alan declared volunteering at Watford General as “the best job I’ve ever done.”

What’s life in the Emergency Department really like?

Watch this short film to see a day in the life of one of our ED volunteers, Keith, and discover the difference you could make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith is an Emergency Department Volunteer at Watford General Hospital.

Think you’ve got what it takes to make a difference in the ED?

To apply click here and complete the online application form. We welcome volunteers from all walks of life, who are ready to give a little time and a lot of heart. You just need to be 18 or over.

For more information, contact [email protected]