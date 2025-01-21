Dacorum Borough Council slams 'disappointing' delays to rebuilding of Watford General Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dacorum Borough Council has expressed its disappointment at the news that the major reconstruction of Watford General Hospital has been pushed back.

Health secretary Wes Streeting said yesterday (20 January), that many of the 40 new hospitals promised by the previous Government, will not be built until 2039.

According to the latest review of Boris Johnson’s 2019 plan to build 40 new hospitals, work will not begin on the Watford project until 2032.

The new hospital in Watford, that will be constructed on its current Vicarage Road site, would be 17 storeys high and include three finger buildings.

Wes Streeting in Milton Keynes last year, photo from Milton Keynes Hospital/Cara Crotty

Dacorum Borough Council Leader, Councillor Adrian England, said: “It is incredibly disappointing that the government has delayed the rebuilding of the key hospital for most Dacorum residents until 2032 at the earliest. Patients, staff and residents in Dacorum and neighbouring boroughs will be severely impacted by this decision.

"We will be seeking an urgent meeting with health partners to clarify the position and to understand the implications for Dacorum residents. We will be in a position to say more once this meeting has been held. Despite the government’s hospital announcement, Dacorum Borough Council will continue to lead on the important and separate local work to deliver an innovative Health Campus in Hemel Hempstead with partners, West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and NHS Hertfordshire and West Essex Integrated Care Board.”

The council is hoping to build new health campus for primary care and potentially other mental health and community services in Hemel Hempstead.

Mr Streeting said: "The programme we inherited was unfunded and undeliverable.

"Not a single new hospital was built in the past five years, and there was no credible funding plan to build forty in the next five years.

"Today we are setting out an honest, funded, and deliverable programme to rebuild our NHS."

It has been estimated that the construction of a new hospital ward in Watford could cost up to £1.2 billion. West Herts NHS Trust has said that it would have a transformative impact on residents in Hertfordshire.

However, campaigners criticised the project, questioning the suitability of putting a major emergency care facility next to other busy NHS facilities.

Hospital officials say that while they had hoped for an “earlier slot” they understand the constraints on public finances.

“We’re pleased the review into the New Hospital Programme has been completed – and the government has confirmed the redevelopment of Watford General Hospital will go ahead,” says the statement issued by the West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust this afternoon.

“The New Hospital Programme have also confirmed we can continue to progress our scheme, including our enabling works and retention of our project team. This will ensure we are ready to go if an earlier start date arises.

“We would have hoped for an earlier slot but understand the constraints on the public finances.

“We will continue to work in partnership with the New Hospital Programme to get Watford General built.”